I thought I got it all out of my system in last week’s column.
Maybe it’s just the air of uncertainty hanging over everything this week, but this column might not be about football.
Call it football-adjacent.
I can’t get wound up over a school that is not technically in our coverage area’s COVID decisions like I did about Montoursville, and not do the same when one of our local schools makes the same type of decision.
Midd-West went into the red phase for its Middleburg campus as the high school, middle school and elementary school went to remote learning from Wednesday until Nov. 16. In the note to parents on Sunday with the announcement, the school district wrote, “We ask that families attempt to limit social contact during this time so that we can look forward to having everyone back in-person on November 16th.”
With some cases in the football team, the Mustangs football squad shut down for the season — they were supposed to play Newport tonight.
However, the boys soccer team is still alive in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, surely their season sadly would be over as well, right, as the district itself wants students “to limit social contact.”
As I write this on Thursday afternoon, the Mustangs’ boys team is in Wellsboro playing in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals. I got the impression when the game was pushed back a night that maybe they were considering not sending Midd-West.
No, it turns out there was a COVID case at Wellsboro.
Sigh.
Midd-West won, and is scheduled to play Lewisburg in the district final Saturday.
We lost several games around the state in about an hour span on Thursday afternoon, including Line Mountain hosting Boiling Springs. The Eagles were able to find a game in a few hours, as Penns Valley will make the trip from Centre County to play the Eagles — also a side note, Mifflinburg will travel to Line Mountain for a game next Friday night.
I feel for the kids if that’s way the season ends for these players. I want all the seasons to get decided on the field, but is it fair to get a bye into the final for a disease?
Is it fair to ignore a pandemic in the pursuit of athletic glory?
And, hey, I realize the hypocrisy of writing this column, and still covering football games. I do feel guilty about it when I think of it.
I feel guilty that I might bring something home to my family. I feel guilty that I am able to get into those games, but family members have to miss games. I also feel guilty because I think I’ve written this column 16 times — I didn’t count, it might be an exaggeration; it might not be.
I just want to go back to covering sports, I’m not a doctor. I just want to worry about touchdowns and goals again.