The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in the tiebreaking run with an RBI double in the seventh inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
Jason Vargas allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Blake Parker (2-2) and Mike Morin each tossed a hitless inning and Hector Neris finished for his 21st save in 25 tries. Neris retired Jason Heyward on a grounder to end the game with two runners on.
Cubs starter Jose Quintana had a career-best 14 strikeouts in six innings, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits.
Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp led off the bottom of the seventh with a single off Kyle Ryan (3-2) and scored from first when Realmuto hit a sharp grounder down the left-field line.
Roman Quinn’s RBI triple with two outs in the eighth gave Philadelphia an insurance run.
n Braves 5, Mets 4
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and threw out a runner at the plate to back Max Fried’s fifth straight win, leading Atlanta past New York.
With Atlanta under a heat alert and the temperature at 94 degrees for the first pitch, the Braves cooled down a New York team that had won 15 of its last 17 games to surge into playoff contention.
Acuña sparked a two-run first against Zack Wheeler by leading off with a long single off the wall in right-center, coming around to score his 100th run of the season. In the fourth, the 21-year-old lined a 409-foot drive into the left-field seats for his 34th homer.
n Nationals 3, Reds 1
WASHINGTON — Brian Dozier hopped a dugout piggyback ride to celebrate his 17th home run, and Juan Soto hit a second-deck shot for his 25th as both returned to the lineup, Joe Ross extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings, and Washington beat Cincinnati.
Ross (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in his 6 2/3 innings; the run came when the final batter the righty faced, José Iglesias, delivered an RBI single. With closer Sean Doolittle coming off five appearances in seven games — he mentioned feeling tired after Monday’s save — Daniel Hudson got the last four outs. It was Hudson’s third save of 2019, and first since joining Washington from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade-deadline deal.
n Dodgers 15, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Rookie Will Smith achieved another milestone in the storybook start to his big league career with his first two-homer game, and Los Angeles twice hit back-to-back homers to pound Miami.
Cody Bellinger tied a career high with his 39th home run, and Justin Turner hit his 20th for the Dodgers, who totaled six homers, a season-high 13 extra-base hits and no singles until there were two out in the ninth.
The six homers tied the record for most by a team at pitcher-friendly Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 8, Orioles 3
NEW YORK — Domingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors, and New York beat Baltimore 8-3, running its winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.
Germán allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.
DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double on the third anniversary of his major league debut in New York’s four-run fourth.
Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sánchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.
Meanwhile, Germán (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curveballs. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curveball.
The Yankees are on their longest winning single-season winning streak against one opponent since beating the 103-loss Philadelphia Athletics 15 in a row in 1954.
n Red Sox 7, Indians 6, 10 innings
CLEVELAND — Jackie Bradley Jr. homered with one out in the 10th inning as Boston edged Cleveland after blowing a late lead, and potential win for ace Chris Sale.
Rafael Devers had six hits — four doubles — and made a costly error at third base for the Red Sox, who won for just the fourth time in 16 games.
Bradley drove a 2-0 pitch from Nick Wittgren (4-1) over the wall in right field for his 14th homer, allowing the Red Sox to hang on.
It was anything but easy as Boston blew a 6-1 lead over the final four innings, costing Sale his seventh win on a night when he also made history by getting to 2,000 career strikeouts faster than any other pitcher.
Brandon Workman (9-1) got the win despite letting the Indians tie it in the ninth on All-Star Francisco Lindor’s RBI double. Andrew Cashner, acquired last month from Baltimore, worked the 10th for his first career save in the right-hander’s 10th major league season.
n Blue Jays 3, Rangers 0
TORONTO — Five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a five-hitter, Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back home runs, and Toronto beat slumping Texas.
Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk celebrated his 28th birthday with a solo home run as Toronto won for the fifth time in seven games.
Texas has lost six of seven, a stretch in which the Rangers have been shut out twice and scored more than three runs just once.
Hernandez and McKinney connected off right-hander Shawn Kelley in the sixth. It was the 11th time this season the Blue Jays have hit back-to-back home runs, matching the 1999 team record.
n Mariners 11, Tigers 6
DETROIT — Kyle Seager homered three times, and Tom Murphy added two to help Seattle beat Detroit.
Seager and Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the fourth and sixth innings before Seager added his third in the ninth. It was the first three-homer game of Seager’s career.
Jose Cisnero walked Murphy after the Seager homer, preventing them from becoming the first teammates to hit back-to-back homers three times in one game.
The Mariners won for the second time in 10 games, improving to 5-0 against Detroit this season. Zac Grotz (1-0) picked up his first win with 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Detroit lost for the ninth time in 12 games and fell to 16-42 at home. They need to go 6-17 in their final 23 games at Comerica Park to avoid becoming the first team to lose 60 home games.
n Astros 6, White Sox 2
n White Sox 4, Astros 1
CHICAGO — Ivan Nova allowed tossed a four-hitter, and Chicago took advantage of an injury to Houston ace Gerrit Cole for a win and split of their doubleheader.
Houston won the first game behind six solid innings from Zack Greinke in his second start with the Astros and solo home runs by George Springer and José Altuve.
Cole, 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA, was listed on the lineup for the nightcap, but the right-hander didn’t start because of right hamstring discomfort. Instead righty Chris Devenski (2-1) took the mound and lasted just two innings in taking the loss.
Nova (8-9) limited high-scoring Houston to one unearned run and walked none in his second complete game this season and 10th of his career as he improved to 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in his last five starts. After hitting Carlos Correa with a pitch in the fourth, the right hander retired 16 straight batters.
INTERLEAGUE
n Cardinals 2, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Flaherty tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt drove in the only runs, and St. Louis beat Kansas City.
Flaherty (6-6) struck out seven with a lone walk in his sixth consecutive stingy start since the All-Star break. He’s allowed 20 hits with 50 strikeouts and 0.70 ERA over that span.
The right-hander headed for the showers after throwing 110 pitches, and the St. Louis bullpen nailed down the win. Andrew Miller worked around a single in the eighth and retired Alex Gordon in the ninth, and Carlos Martínez got the final two outs, completing the four-hitter and earning his 13th save.