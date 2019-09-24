The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Angela Reamer scored twice Monday to help Mifflinburg defeat Midd-West 3-0 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey contest.
Chloe Hanselman scored the other goal for the Wildcats.
n Bloomsburg 10, Milton 0
BLOOMSBURG — Larissa Shearer made 34 saves for the Black Panthers in the HAC crossover loss.
First half
B-Erica Yodock, 27:11; B-Cassie Slusser, 19:45; B-Andi Gutshall (Morgan Millard); B-Aydan McFarland, 2:26.
Second half
B-Yodock, 26:23; B-Natalya Heard (Millard), 25:11; B-Gutshall (Yodock), 24:05; B-Millard, 17:32; B-Alayna Lovelace, 15:11; B-Kiana Coulter, 10:22.
Shots: B, 58-1. Corners: B, 24-1. Saves: Milton 34 (Larissa Shearer); Bloomsburg 1.