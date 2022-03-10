COAL TOWNSHIP — Leah Kosmer and her teammates must have been growing hungrier and hungrier and hungrier, because one of their Lourdes Regional coaches told them to look at the basketball as a tasty piece of meat.
So, all night long, whether it was Kosmer or Paityn Moyer or Chloe Rishel — the three players stationed on the back line of the Raiders’ zone defense — all of them took turns latching on to the ball before sending it elsewhere.
Maintaining a sizable advantage in rebounds was just one highlight for a Lourdes team without any seniors that was merely hoping to survive the opening round of the PIAA Class A girls basketball tournament to play again.
Kosmer, Moyer and Rishel each grabbed 10 rebounds or more — the trio combined for 33 of Lourdes’ 40 boards — Michael Klembara’s club also picked up 13 points from Masie Reed (10 in the second half), and 11 more from Kosmer.
Sum everything up and it was Lourdes that grabbed a 36-31 triumph over Nativity BVM on Thursday.
An 8-2 spurt in the final minute propelled Lourdes to the victory.
Up next for the Raiders (16-10) is a Saturday date with District 1 champion Faith Christian at a site and time to be determined. Faith Christian beat New Covenant 45-10 Wednesday night, while inclement weather pushed Lourdes’ game back.
Madison Kramer’s nine points paced Nativity (9-16), which downed the Raiders 43-29 in mid-January in Pottsville.
“We just had to put a body on a body, and get as many people boxed out as we could,” Kosmer said. “Me, Paityn and Chloe just stayed strong back there.
“And as (assistant coach Damian Schroyer) always says, ‘We need to get the steak,’” added Kosmer, who scored six second-half points. “The ball’s a steak. You’ve got to grab it, and we just held on to that ball no matter what.”
The Golden Girls were up 29-28 after a Grace Brennan finish when Klembara called time with 3:28 left. Lourdes had several chances to move back in front, but missed four looks at the free-throw line.
“I’m going to fire the foul-shooting coach,” said Klembara, whose club was 9-for-22 collectively at the stripe.
Finally, with 52 seconds remaining, Reed tossed in a runner from the right baseline that propelled the Raiders in front (30-29), which was where they stayed.
Nativity had a chance to go back in front, but the Golden Girls turned it over. They also fouled Reed on a runout by Kamryn Abdo — Abdo also was assessed a technical foul as well — but Reed and Kosmer were a combined 2-for-4 at the stripe.
Then, on the ensuing possession, Moyer was fouled with 36.2 showing and calmly canned a pair to give the Raiders a 34-29 lead.
“I was just saying to everyone on the line, ‘All we need is one,’” Kosmer said. “That was just giving them a better mindset because I couldn’t really get mine (to drop) either. I’m just glad we could knock down (what we did).”
And while Caelan Quick answered with two freebies for Nativity, Reed knocked down two of four in the final 18.3 seconds to secure the postseason result.
“I really didn’t want this to be our last game,” Reed said. “So, I was going to do everything in my power to help my team.”
Saturday, more steak will be available for Lourdes front line to chow down on during the state second round.
“It’s a victory,” Klembara said of his squad, which sported an early 11-2 lead. “We move on. There’s a lot of things (from this game) we’ll try to correct against our next opponent. … Obviously, it’s a quick turnaround for us.”
PIAA CLASS A
FIRST ROUND
LOURDES REGIONAL 36, NATIVITY BVM 31
Nativity BVM (9-16) 31
Grace Brennan 3 0-0 6; Kamryn Abdo 2 3-4 8; Caelan Quick 3 2-2 8; Madison Kramer 4 1-1 9; Olivia Rugh 0 0-2 0; Hannah Zimerofsky 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 6-10 31.
3-point goals: Abdo.
Did not score: Reagan Bennett.
Lourdes Regional (16-10) 36
Tori Lindemuth 3 0-1 6; Chloe Rishel 1 0-0 2; Leah Kosmer 4 3-10 11; Masie Reed 4 4-7 13; Paityn Moyer 0 2-4 2; Cassidy Grimes 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-22 36.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Gabriella Coleman.
Score by quarters
Nativity;6;9;5;11 — 31
Lourdes;11;5;9;11 — 36