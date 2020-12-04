Just a year ago, Rutgers muddled through an eventful season that included the firing of coach Chris Ash in September after he won eight games in three years.
Nunzio Campanile was elevated to interim coach, and the Scarlet Knights ended their year with a 27-6 loss at Penn State in the regular-season finale. The offseason hiring of Greg Schiano, who also served as Rutgers coach from 2001-11, has yielded positive early returns as the Scarlet Knights have already tied their 2019 win total.
Penn State (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) travels to Rutgers this Saturday (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) for the series’ 30th contest.
“I have tremendous respect for Greg Schiano and what he’s been able to do throughout his entire career,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I know Greg, I know people who I respect who are close with Greg, and I’ve followed his career very closely.”
Franklin’s and Schanio’s paths haven’t yet crossed as head coaches, but the two are familiar with one another. Schiano was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018. Penn State went 1-2 against the Buckeyes during that span.
Both programs won last weekend.
Penn State defeated Michigan, 27-17, to win its first game of the season. Rutgers, meanwhile, earned a 37-30 win against Purdue. The win was Schiano’s 70th at Rutgers, as he led the program to 68 wins during his first stint.
“As you watch Penn State on film, they are a very talented team,” Schiano said. “Defensively, they run very well, and offensively, it looks like they’re kind of hitting their stride. It’ll be a big challenge — good to have (the game) at home.”
The Scarlet Knights average 30 points per game behind a fairly balanced offensive play (67 passing first downs, 47 rushing first downs). Defensively, even though, Schiano is a defensive-minded coach, Rutgers ranks last in the conference in scoring defense as it’s allowed 35.7 points to opposing offenses.
Penn State currently ranks ninth in the Big Ten in scoring offense behind 25 points per game.
Rutgers has turned to two quarterbacks this year under Schiano in Noah Vedral and Johnny Langan. Vedral, like Penn State’s Sean Clifford, is used primarily in passing packages, while Langan is tabbed when he’s needed for his legs, similar to Will Levis.
“Their offensive coordinator, Sean Gleeson, has done a really good job,” Franklin said. “They’re using two quarterbacks, somewhat similar to how we are.”
Rutgers opened the year with a 38-27 win against Michigan State, a contest in which the Scarlet Knights’ defense forced seven turnovers. It then went on a four-game slide that included losses to Indiana, then-No. 3 Ohio State and Illinois before losing a triple-overtime contest to Michigan.
Rutgers hasn’t beaten Penn State in 13 attempts. The Scarlet Knights’ last victory against the Nittany Lions occurred in 1988. Rutgers hasn’t scored more than 10 points in the series’ last six meetings.
This week marks the one-year anniversary of Schiano’s hire, and while the rebuilding process has been unlike any other he’s experienced — due to the global pandemic — he said his team has embraced the challenge. Former Bucknell coach Joe Susan serves on Schiano’s staff as a special assistant to the head coach. Susan was on Schiano’s staff for nine years during his first stint at Rutgers
They’ll look to extend that progress this week against an upbeat Penn State program.
“We’re blessed that ‘The Chop’ is what our program is centered around because I don’t know any other year that’s challenged that more than this year,” Schiano said.