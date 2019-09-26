STATE COLLEGE — Penn State heads to Maryland on Friday night after having outscored the Terrapins 104-6 over the teams’ last two meetings.
History aside, Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t taking the Terrapins lightly as he takes his 12th-ranked Nittany Lions south.
The Big Ten opener for both squads is officially sold out, and the Terrapins have dubbed it a “blackout” for Maryland students and supporters.
“I’m not really that concerned about the past,” Franklin said. “I’m more concerned about what we’ve seen on tape and what we know about this team now. They have always been very talented. I think we all saw how they played Ohio State last year. They have always had speed. Even from when I was there, we always had a lot of speed on the roster from the area.”
Nearly a dozen Penn State players are from Maryland, including cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, a junior from Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro.
“It means a whole lot,” Castro-Fields said of the matchup. “I remember going back as a freshman when my role wasn’t that big and how much it meant to me. Now being a starter and being out there with my brothers, in a state where I grew up and I have the most family at, means the world to me.”
Franklin, in his sixth year at Penn State, has gone 4-1 in Big Ten openers during his tenure.
Here’s a look at each of those contests:
2014: Franklin coached his inaugural Big Ten contest on the road. The contest was also Rutgers’ first game as a member of the Big Ten. Penn State collected a 13-10 win to move to 3-0. Rutgers led Penn State 10-3 to enter the fourth quarter before a 25-yard field goal by Sam Ficken and a 5-yard touchdown run by Bill Belton lifted the Nittany Lions to victory. Penn State finished the year with a 7-6 overall record and went 2-6 in Big Ten play. Penn State defeated Boston College 31-30 in the Pinstripe Bowl.
2015: The Nittany Lions hosted Rutgers in their Big Ten opener. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley burst onto the national scene with a 195-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground that carried Penn State to a 28-3 win. Penn State rolled up 471 yards of offense, and forced three Rutgers turnovers. The Nittany Lions went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play that year, and lost to Georgia, 24-17, in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
2016: Penn State opened with a 49-10 road loss at No. 4 Michigan. The Nittany Lions struggled and trailed 35-3 at the end of the third period. Michigan rushed for six touchdowns, and the Wolverines’ offense accumulated 515 yards. Penn State, meanwhile, managed just 191. Chris Godwin hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Trace McSorley with 11:22 remaining in the fourth quarter to register Penn State’s lone touchdown. The Nittany Lions rattled off nine consecutive wins following the loss to win their first Big Ten championship in eight seasons. Penn State was rewarded with a berth in the Rose Bowl, where it fell 52-49 to No. 9 USC. The Nittany Lions ended the season at 11-3 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten games.
2017: No. 6 Penn State travelled to Iowa for a contest of early-season unbeatens. Iowa led Penn State 7-5 at halftime, but the Nittany Lions carried a 15-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Iowa’s Akrum Wadley scored touchdowns of 70 and 35 yards to push the Hawkeyes ahead 19-15 with 1:42 remaining. McSorley conducted a 12-play, 65-yard drive that culminated with him hurling a 7-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Juwan Johnson on fourth down as time expired to give Penn State a 21-19 win. Penn State went 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten, and defeated No. 12 Washington 35-28 in the Fiesta Bowl.
2018: No. 10 Penn State took to the road for a third consecutive year to play Illinois, which was also on a Friday evening. The result was a 39-point victory as the Nittany Lions breezed to a 63-24 win. Penn State running back Miles Sanders tallied 200 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, and the Nittany Lions offense rolled up 591 yards and 31 first downs. Penn State ultimately went 9-4 overall — including 6-3 in the Big Ten — and lost to No. 16 Kentucky, 27-24, in the Citrus Bowl.