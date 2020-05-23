For the past three years, today — two days before Memorial Day — has been when we’ve run the final Scholar-Athlete of the Week feature of the school year.
Well, we haven’t had The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities, for approximately two months since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered high school athletics.
I’ve missed this feature. I look forward to it each week, as it gives a chance to get to know the athletes we cover away from the field. Plus each of the weekly winners — and all of the submissions — are remarkable people. Not only do they succeed in athletics and in the classroom, but they generally spend time giving back to their communities — whether in school, athletics or the areas in which they live — as well.
One thing that hasn’t changed this year from the past three is that I’ve spent much of the week reviewing all of the weekly winners from this school year. In the past, it’s been to prepare my notes as I speak briefly about each of them at our year-end banquet. We’re not having a banquet this year.
So we will be announcing the male and female Scholar-Athletes of the Year — and highlighting each of the other 24 weekly winners — in the Sunday, May 31 edition of The Daily Item. While I am disappointed that I won’t get the chance to interact with these student-athletes at the banquet, I’m happy to once again recognize their accomplishments in these pages.
We had 26 weekly award winners this year — 13 boys and 13 girls — before we put a halt to it for the school year. The weekly winners represent 12 schools, which ties for the highest number of schools we’ve had in one year with 2018-19.
Through four years of this program, we’ve honored 126 student-athletes — 60 girls and 66 boys — in Saturday sports sections. Those winners have represented 17 high schools in the Valley.
Counting this year, there have been five student-athletes who were honored in multiple school years. You can read about four of them in a little more than a week, so I want to mention the only multiple-time winner who has graduated. Midd-West graduate Rachel Teats was a selection in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years.
The six Scholar-Athletes of the Year have been from five different schools. Lewisburg is the only school with multiple Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners — Tim Sprunt in 2017 and Nate Liscum in 2018. Our other male winner was Selinsgrove graduate Blaise Zeiders last year.
The three female winners were Mifflinburg’s Emily Stauffer in 2017, Shamokin’s Maryssa Erdman in 2018, and Southern Columbia’s Morgan Cole in 2019.
The Scholar-Athletes of the Year are selected from senior Scholar-Athletes of the Week throughout the year.
There are many reasons I hope high school sports can return in August when they’re supposed to, and one of the big ones is so we can start highlighting some of the amazing scholar-athletes in the Valley again.