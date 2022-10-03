MIFFLINBURG — Troy Dressler's record-setting pass came in the first half of Friday night's 19-0 win over Selinsgrove.
His swing pass to Carter Breed cover 23-yards and moved him past Jordan Wagner's record of 2,688 yards. The 2015 Mifflinburg graduate is now an assist coach for the Wildcats.
"I felt a little pressure coming in (about the record)," Troy Dressler said. "But it was 4-1 Mifflinburg vs. 4-1 Selinsgrove, it's always tough battle.
"I felt confident, though, too. I thought we worked hard all week."
The victory also allowed coach Jason Dressler to enjoy the moment as both a coach and a father.
"Speaking a dad, it was awsome to see him get that. One of our assists had the record, and Jordan is so proud of him. They've worked together a lot," Jason Dressler said. "It great for him to get the record with this group of guys.
"It's fantastic."
Dressler now has 2,823 yards passing in his career. Dressler has thrown for 24 TDs. He's six short of Zac Kurtz's record of 30, set in the 2001 and 2002 seasons.
— Todd Hummel
All over the field
Here's what Milton senior Xzavier Minium fit into a 5-minute, 22-second window of the third quarter Friday: a 13-yard run as a Wildcat quarterback on one series; a 51-yard touchdown run as a running back on the next possession; and a 39-yard fumble return for a TD on defense.
The 51-yard score was a thing of beauty. Minium took a toss to the left, shed a tackle in the backfield, stepped out of another near the line of scrimmage, and accelerated past a third to hit a runway at the left sideline.
Minium was at his Swiss Army knife-best in the Black Panthers' win, playing seemingly everywhere but on the line as quarterback, running back, receiver, returner, punter and safety.
It's a more expanded role that he played a season ago as a dual-threat quarterback who generated 1,360 yards (706 passing, 654 rushing) and 13 touchdowns for a 7-5 team.
Through six weeks this season, with Cale Bastian starting at QB, Minium has produced 593 yards and eight scores on offense.
"My freshman year and sophomore year I played some receiver, so I still have a little knowledge on that," he said. "I play quarterback every now and then ... and that really helps me know where I have to go for every position so that I can play all of them.
"I enjoy it. Whatever it takes for our team to be successful."
— Scott Dudinskie
Secret weapon
It's not a name you probably don't recognize right now, but Mifflinburg has its own kind of Swiss Army knife.
Freshman Chad Martin has seen time at linebacker, and the offensive line last week against Jersey Shore. He played quarterback in the second half wearing No. 53 — interestingly enough Martin could move to quarterback with that number, but it was against the rules for him to go out for pass, so Philly Special was out for the Wildcats. He threw two long TD pass in his time at QB.
During the win over Selinsgrove, the Wildcats used him to pick up two key first downs in the first half. Martin's first grab came on Mifflinburg's first scoring drive. It covered five yards on third-and-six, allowing Troy Dressler to convert a fourth-and-one with a quarterback sneak.
Later in the drive, Martin picked up 15 yards on third-and-13 on the same type of pattern. A crossing route that found a hole in the Seals zone defense.
It frustrated Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks, because it was a point of emphasis for his defense in practice in the week leading up to the game.
"We talked about getting off the field (on third down all week), and crossing receivers," Hick said. "We wanted to play responsibility football in our zones, and we had some break downs."
— ToddHummel
No letdowns
Milton opened last season with a 5-1 record before scuffling through a three-game losing streak. The Black Panthers rebounded to make the district playoffs and post their first postseason win in eight years before bowing out of the District 4 Class 3A semifinals.
They are 5-1 again this year — with only a 43-19 loss to District 4 Class 2A front-runner Mount Carmel — with another mid-season challenge looming. Bloomsburg (4-2) and Mifflinburg (5-1) are on deck.
Despite the loss of one of last season's catalysts, sophomore Chris Doyle, who rushed for more than 1,100 yards, Milton is right where coach Phil Davis wanted his team to be.
"Well, I wanted to be undefeated but yes — this is where we thought we'd be, worse-case scenario, depending on how Week 4 went (at Mount Carmel)," he said. "I don't think last year has much to do with this year, other than the fact that we've gained a lot of confidence. We're a totally different team because we believe that we can be successful. That is what I think last year created for us."
— Scott Dudinskie
Game plan
Lewisburg kept Friday night's game with unbeaten Danville close deep into the second quarter Friday, using an old-school formation and smash-mouth football.
The Green Dragons came out in an I-formation behind young quarterback Chase Wenrich and ran the ball on 12 of their first 13 plays. After a 3-and-out on their first series — one that included the ejection of starting tailback Devin Bodden for unsportsmanlike conduct on Lewisburg's first offensive play — Lewisburg forced Ty Brown-Stauffer to cough it up on the next play.
Lewisburg picked on three first downs on the next two drives converting on third down twice and fourth down another time.
While the Green Dragons didn't rack big yardage on the ground — they finished with 40 carries for 66 yards — they kept the ball away from Danville
"Those guys played really hard and they were short-handed," said Danville coach Mike Brennan. "They really executed their game plan and moved chains on us. They converted third downs, they came out and competed for 48 minutes and their coach should be really proud of them."
— William Bowman
Maintaining composure
Brown-Stauffer, Danville's all-state tailback, ran for 160 yards and three scores in Friday's win over Lewisburg. But Brennan pulled him out on defense following his second lost fumble of the night. Brennan gave his senior a quick pep talk about moving on.
"The kid feels like every error is a missing opportunity and it's not," Brennan said. "That's why there are 130 snaps in a high school football game. You always get a second chance. I wanted him to know he was going to have plenty of chances to make a difference and he did."
After he lost a five on his second carry of the second half, Brown-Stauffer ran for 75 yards on five carries, including TD runs of 16 and 48 yards.
— William Bowman