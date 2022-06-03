Leah Walter broke records throughout her Milton track and field career.
As a freshman, Walter set the school record in the 800.
“I was a little mad because I lost districts by a half a second,” Walter said. “But looking back, it’s amazing because the old school record was actually 2:25, so I didn’t just beat it. I kind of crushed it.”
Shortly before graduating from Milton, Walter helped the girls track and field team win its first District 4 title
If there’s one thing that Walter wants people to know about her, it is that she plays to win. Her self-described greatest strength is her mental capacity to win.
“I think my biggest strength is my competitiveness. I hate losing, and I’m a very hard worker. I also am mentally very strong,” she said.
“Leah is the hardest working athlete that I have ever coached,” Milton coach Rod Harris said.
Walter’s performance on the track, her academic performance (98.8% GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Walter also received the PIAA Athlete of the Year and Sportsman of the Year plaques for Milton this year, as voted on by all the coaches.
Walter graduated just last week.
“(Graduating) feels good because you know that the past four years you put in all that work, but now I have four years to restart,” she said.
Walter’s academic resume is extensive. She took several honors courses, including honors English, honors trigonometry, honors world history and honors chemistry.
Her favorite class was criminal justice, a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at Milton.
In addition to track and field, Walter excels in all the sports she plays. In the fall she runs cross-country and plays soccer and, in the winter, she plays basketball.
“Her mind is very strong, and she can push through almost anything and will herself to accomplish the task. That is something that I don’t see much these days in students, definitely something that you can’t coach,” Harris said. “I have witnessed her do incredible things over the years that she probably physically shouldn’t have been able to do.”
In addition to the district title, Walter led the Black Panthers to their first undefeated season.
“She always puts her team and teammates first before herself,” Harris said. “She has made unbelievable sacrifices in order to benefit the team.”
Walter is a natural leader, especially when it comes to athletics. She said she always steps up to help coach when she gets the chance, and she volunteers much of her time coaching youth basketball and soccer.
“It’s a lot of fun for me because I get to interact with children. I like to learn more about them. And, it’s a good experience for them because you’re teaching them what high school basketball is about, and they really look up to us,” Walter said.
“I love leading, so I’m always the one getting people to practice. I ran a lot of summer workouts when I was in high school. The coaches weren’t there, so I really enjoyed that.”
Harris added: “She just graduated and finished track and field, and is already training and doing her collegiate workouts for Slippery Rock soccer.”
Walter is committed to play Division II athletics at Slippery Rock. She plans to follow in her father’s footsteps by studying elementary education.
“Growing up, I’ve always thought that teachers have the biggest impact on kids,” Walter said.
She hopes to work with fourth- or fifth-graders and eventually have a soccer or basketball team of her own.
“One of my goals is to come back and coach,” she said. “I’m definitely going to miss Milton because I love Milton, but I’m excited to start something new.”