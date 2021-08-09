College coaches filled gyms all over the country this summer to watch AAU tournaments and catch a glimpse of prospective players.
That was especially important this year since that part of college recruiting was missing last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was exciting; it was refreshing,” Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff said. “We spent so much time in front of a monitor over the last year and a half, it was easy to lose your way in recruiting.
“Then you walk into a gym, and you can see the players in person. You can see the competition. I got a chance to reconnect with some friends in the business, which was hard to do. It was really good.”
For Bucknell volleyball coach Tyler Hagstrom, who was hired in February 2020, it was his first chance to recruit at summer tournaments for the Bison.
“I felt back to normal with all the courts and teams, but there was a sense of finally getting back into society,” Hagstrom said. “It was great to see competition again. They had been competing without college coaches — at least Division I coaches — watching, so it was awesome for them to get seen. It was awesome for us to see them.”
Hagstrom, who was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Princeton before taking over at Bucknell, said his first tournament this summer was AAU nationals, which had more than 100 courts.
Seeing the prospective student-athletes in person affords much more than simply watching players on video.
“We were watching a lot of film,” Hagstrom said. “Some of those kids we’ve written and been in contact with. You can see skill, but the intangibles are impossible to see on film, and culture is big for us.”
However, recruiting during the pandemic forced coaches to rely on watching tape and Zoom calls.
Hagstrom’s first recruiting class with the Bison started official practice with their teammates Monday, but summer training camp was the first time he saw two of the four play volleyball in person.
“I saw Jordan Hardy play as a sophomore,” Hagstrom said. “I was recruiting her previously, and she was someone I wanted to try to get here.”
He saw Jen Sivak play in one tournament before the shutdown, but Thea Rotto and Amanda “Tess” Tesserot were recruited entirely during the pandemic.
“Thea and Tess, I met both of them during the pandemic,” Hagstrom said. “I was trying to get to know them through Zoom and phone calls. I’m grateful it worked out. They’re both really good kids. They add value on the court, and more importantly, they’re good people.
“It was watching a lot of high school film, and talking to their coaches. It was definitely different.”
Making adjustmentsWoodruff’s incoming class of three freshmen — Remi Sisselman, Cecelia Collins and Isabella King — were all being recruited when the pandemic hit.
“All three happened during the shutdown for their final commitments,” Woodruff said. “I don’t think this a coincidence, but all three had visited campus prior to the COVID shutdown.”
Woodruff said this was an interesting time in recruiting because there was the same number of spots nationwide as always, but there are now more players fighting for those spots.
“We’re seeing, and I think we’ll continue to see, a compacting of recruiting,” Woodruff said. “What I mean by that is you have downward pressure from the top in the form of kids who are staying for the extra COVID year.
“You also have upward pressure from high school kids coming to college. Then in the middle, you have school-to-school transfers, which have exploded.”
Both Woodruff and Hagstrom said they about where they should be when it comes to recruiting this year’s high school seniors.
“We’re in a relatively similar position,” Woodruff said. “The July live recruiting period has ended, so, in many cases, the kids feel they have the offers they’re going to get. We’ve had some visit campus and some are waiting, but I think our list (of recruiting targets) is pretty well set.”
Hagstrom added: “I feel pretty good. We’re in a good spot. Everything has been pushed back in some regard, but we’ve been able to catch up a little. It was a little busier this summer than normal.”
Both coaches agreed the only thing they wanted to retain from recruiting during the pandemic was Zoom calls.
“We’re not using Zoom as much as we were,” Woodruff said. “That was our exclusive way of doing visits during COVID. It’s good for families who are a farther distance away. It’s not in place of a campus visit, but I still think we’ve found a useful tool.”
Hagstrom said when potential recruits arrived for on-campus visits over the summer, he used Zoom to have them connect with current Bison.
However, Zoom is no replacement for campus visits and in-person conversations.
“It was a way in the pandemic to get to know families better,” Hagstrom said. “Now that we’re having on-campus visits again, I feel after spending four hours with the family that I’ve gotten to know them so much better than over Zoom calls.”