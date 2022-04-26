MILL HALL — Sophie Mitchell continued her hot streak, helping Central Mountain to an 11-2 victory over Shikellamy on a dreary Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball.
Mitchell, a sophomore outfielder, had a two-run homer in the first inning and knocked in four runs for the Wildcats (11-1 overall, 10-0 HAC-I). She has four homers and 11 RBIs as the Wildcats have won five games in the last six days.
Alison Lininger shut down the potent Shikellamy offense, which had scored 46 runs in its last four games. She struck out six and walked one, allowing one earned run.
Taylor Treas had an RBI double in the third, and Amelia Whary had an RBI single for the Braves (7-4, 6-3).
Central Mountain 11, Shikellamy 2
Shikellamy;001;100;0 — 2-6-1
Central Mountain;310;124;x — 11-13-1
Sydney Leeser and Reagan Wiest. Alison Lininger and Katelyn Bowman.
WP: Lininger; LP: Leeser.
Shikellamy: Taylor Treas, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Amelia Whary, 1-for-3, RBI.
Central Mountain: Caitlyn Watson, 2 runs; Lininger, 3-for4, 2 RBIs; Sophie Mitchell, 3-for-4, homer (1st, 1 on), 4 RBIs; Hailey Kunes, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Bowman, 3-for-4.