Lewisburg coach Marc Persing summed it up pretty succinctly.
“This isn’t the best game to have when you’re in a funk,” he said.
The Green Dragons, losers of their first two games, head to Danville tonight to face the hottest team in the area.
Danville’s been throwing the ball around full of confidence, racking up points and two victories. Lewisburg wants to pound the ball and control the clock with its new triple-option offense, but is struggling confidence-wise.
“We’ve been playing well, but we talked today after practice (and) we have to be even more dialed-in,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We can’t have the mistakes like we had at the beginning of the game last week.”
“We’ve fumbled the ball seven times — that’s seven extra possessions (for the opponent). That’s tough on a defense,” Persing said. “For this (new) offense to work, we have to stay on script, and we haven’t been able to do that.”
Tonight, the Ironmen and the Green Dragons face off at Ironmen Stadium in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup with Danville hoping to keep rolling, and Lewisburg looking to get back on track.
“This group of kids has had success before,” Persing said. “We’ve just got to find the formula that works for us and this group of kids.”
One way to get the Green Dragons back on track is for senior Max Moyers to touch the ball more than 10 times (nine carries, one catch). Moyers, the school’s all-time leading rusher, has totaled 160 yards rushing in the first two games, well off his career average of 131 yards per game.
“It’s a really unique offense and it’s certainly a different look for us. It’s hard to replicate in practice. They can shorten the game, and take snaps away from (our offense),” Brennan said. “Moyers is a legitimate threat anytime he touches the ball, and he’s a big, physical runner.”
Danville got its own running game on track last week. Sophomore Ty Stauffer ran for 147 yards and three scores in last week’s win over Midd-West, while Jagger Dressler added a long touchdown of his own.
“I think we’re improving up front every day,” Brennan said. “We’ve been trying to get some of the younger kids rotated in (on the line) to develop some depth.”
A running game to compliment the Ironmen’s passing game would enhance an already potent attack. Senior quarterback K.J. Riley, who became the school’s all-time leading passing yardage leader in last week’s win, has completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 497 yards and eight touchdowns in two games this season.
Three Danville receivers have amassed at least 100 yards. Sophomore Carson Persing, who reached 1,000-career receiving yards last week, has 10 catches for 245 yards and three scores. His elder brother, senior Ian, is second on the team with five catches for 136 yards and three scores. Dressler has 104 yards and two touchdowns on five catches.
The red-hot offense has overshadowed the Ironmen’s defensive performance in the early part of the season. Sophomore Mason Raup has 18 tackles in two games, while the team has intercepted eight passes. Brandon Zimmerman’s two picks lead the team, but six other Ironmen have an interception this season.