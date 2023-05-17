ALMEDIA — “Hey! Let’s get one!” Devin Knorr shouted, his voice cutting the crisp night air at Central Columbia.
It was far later for Danville on the scoreboard than the clock under the Engle Memorial Field lights, as the Ironmen trailed by a run entering the last inning. They were in danger of following a playoff berth-clinching win by blowing an early lead and punching the Blue Jays’ postseason ticket.
Instead, the small rally Knorr hoped could extend Tuesday’s game became Danville’s biggest inning of the season, and the coach actually found himself holding potential runs at third base so as not to run up the score.
“I just thought, Get one to tie, and if we get in a position with base hits to get two to take the lead ...” Knorr said after the 18-7 win. “Hey, in baseball stranger things happen sometimes.”
The Ironmen batted around twice in the seventh, and 15 of the 18 batters that went to the plate reached base. There were five hits against two Central relievers — none bigger than Cole Duffy’s three-run triple — five walks (two with the bases loaded), four Blue Jays errors, three wild pitches and a hit batsman.
The 12 runs trumped a 10-run second inning against Milton on April 13. It was Danville’s fourth consecutive win and sixth in seven outings.
“I had faith that we were going to do good things in the seventh inning, but I did not expect 12,” said Ironmen senior Mason Raup, who had an RBI single and walked in the rally. “Basically, we wanted to stay hot. Build momentum to go through the playoffs because we need to go on a run. I don’t think we’ve had a really significant run all year.
“We needed to build a win streak, get hot and get the bats going a little bit, going into the playoffs.”
Raup knows something about being hot. The standout catcher rode away from Central Columbia with an otherworldly .642 batting average for the season. He had at least one hit in every game this season except that April 13 rout of Milton (0-for-5). His 14 multi-hit games include six with three hits and two 4-for-4s. He is the team leader in hits (43), runs (37), RBIs (22 — tied with Duffy), doubles (14), triples (3, tied) and homers (1, tied).
Raup’s remarkable success unfolded after he made a commitment to play baseball at Slippery Rock, forgoing the chance to continue his stellar football career at Gannon.
“Definitely the pressure was off,” he said. “Coming up to (the decision) there was a lot of pressure with recruiting, and every single baseball player feels that pressure. To be able to not feel that this year was definitely a huge help.”
The choice of baseball over football was a curious one. He was a three-time all-state selection at linebacker during a career in which he made a school-record 562 tackles, including 152 in his senior season. Prior to his final baseball season he was a .333 career hitter, although that was a two-year sample because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. He was first-team all-conference last year after batting .388 and scoring 25 runs.
“Both opportunities I knew I was going to have fun and would have been the right choice,” Raup said. “But how I describe it to people is, if I had to pick a sport where I had to wake up at 5 in the morning every day to play, it would be baseball. That’s the only way I can describe it.
“Don’t get me wrong: I love football, and I will always love football. I’ll miss it, for sure.”
Raup was predictably key to Danville’s 12-run rally Tuesday, but as the sixth batter due in the inning, the Ironmen had to do some work to get him to the plate.
Wyatt Shultz hit the inning’s first pitch sharply to second base where it was bobbled for an error. Pinch hitter Eli Welliver dropped a bunt toward third base that was fielded quickly, but the throw to second base to cut down the lead runner was dropped. Conner Geise was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
“The mindset was right,” said Knorr. “Our guys knew, if we get a baserunner on, we were going to bunt — try to put the ball in play and make something happen. That kind of stuff, when you win games and get on a streak, is contagious. We were going to walk out of here with a win.”
Daniel Walker worked a 1-2 count full before swinging through a fastball for the first out. Freshman Ryan Roney pinch hit in the nine-hole and fouled off two pitches before drawing a run-scoring walk to tie the score at 7. That turned over the lineup to Raup, who promptly ripped an RBI single to left field for the lead.
After an infield error and a run-scoring walk to Reece McCarthy, Duffy scorched a ball to left that got past the fielder for a three-run triple and a 13-7 cushion. The runs kept coming, with Wyatt Shultz (RBI double) and Kaleb Stetler (two-run single) doing some damage.
It made a winner of Shultz, who allowed one hit and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
The Ironmen led 4-0 after a half-inning thanks in part to freshman Carter Raup’s first varsity home run, a two-run shot. Central, which had won three in a row, tied the game at 4-all after three innings. The Blue Jays then erased Danville’s 6-4 lead after the fifth with a three-run sixth.
“The game as a whole had a little bit of a playoff feel because Central’s trying to get in with that 10th (win),” said Knorr. “We come out, play well early and get a nice lead, give those runs back, take another lead and give those back, and then you saw that it mattered a little bit, and we fought.”
The Ironmen will open the District 4 Class 4A playoffs at Mifflinburg at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Loyalsock will travel to Central Columbia to face the No. 3-seeded Blue Jays at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Class 3A playoffs.
The other three teams in Class 4A — No. 1-seed Athens, No. 2-seed Midd-West and No. 3-seed Montoursville, receive a bye into Tuesday’s semifinals. The winner of Mifflinburg-Danville will travel to Mansfield University at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Midd-West will face Montoursville also at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery High School.
The Blue Jays (10-9) defeated Wyalusing, 3-1, on Wednesday to qualify for districts in Class 3A.
Danville, meanwhile, traveled to Loyalsock to break a 3-3 tie that was suspended after seven innings on March 24. The host Lancers broke through in the last of the eighth for a 4-3 win.
On Monday, Danville built a 7-4 lead then pulled away in a five-run seventh in a 12-4 win over Southern Columbia. Kaleb Stettler went 4-for-4. Carson Persing struck out eight with no walks in a complete game win and drove in three runs.
DANVILLE 18, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 7
Tuesday
Danville 400 020 (12) — 18-13-2
Central Columbia 112 003 0 — 7-9-6
Garrett Hoffman, Carter Raup (3), Daniel Walker (3), Wyatt Shultz (6) and Mason Raup. Ryan Hons, Bryce Derr (5), Parker Day (7), Alex Hosler (7) and Jansen Sarisky.
WP: Shultz. LP: Day.
Danville: M. Raup 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; C. Raup 2-for-6, home run (1st, 1 on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Reece McCarthy 1-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Cole Duffy 2-for-5, triple, double, run, 3 RBIs; Shultz 1-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Lincoln Diehl 2-for-2, run, RBI; Eli Welliver 2 runs; Conner Geise 1-for-4, run, RBI; Walker 1-for-4, run; Kaleb Stetler 1-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Ryan Roney run, RBI.
Central Columbia: Larson Kocher 2-for-4, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Day 1-for-3, run, RBI; Sarisky RBI; Derr 2-for-3, run; Logan Welkom 2-for-3; Hons 1-for-3, double, RBI; Aiden Smith run; Derik Fester 1-for-3, run.
WEDNESDAY: Loyalsock 4, Danville 3 (8 inn.)
(completion of suspended game)
Winning run scored with 1 out
Danville 210 000 00 — 3-7-3
Loyalsock 300 000 01 — 4-4-2
Hoffman, Shultz (1), Duffy (7), M. Raup (8) and Raup, Hoffman (7). Deryk Kulp, Preston Sortman (2), Ethan Nagy (8) and Nick Laubach, Jaydn Wagner (8).
WP: Nagy. LP: M. Raup.
Danville: M. Raup 1-for-3, double, RBI; Duffy 1-for-4, double, run; McCarthy 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Diehl 2-for-3; Shultz 2-for-4, double, RBI; Welliver run.
Loyalsock: Tyler Gee 1-for-2, run; Laubach run; Nagy run; Logan Bastian RBI; Dylan Bower 1-for-2, double, RBI; Kulp 1-for-1; Gavin Rice RBI; Braden Vincenzes 1-for-1.
MONDAY: Danville 12, Southern Columbia 4
Danville 130 210 5 — 12-13-3
Southern Columbia 101 020 0 — 4-6-2
Carson Persing and Mason Raup. Logan Sharrow, Nate Gallagher (5), Guy Longenberger (5), Louden Murphy (7), Andrew Novak (7) and Charles Hopper.
WP: Persing. LP: Longenberger.
Danville: Mason Raup 2-for-3, double, 4 runs, RBI; Carter Raup 2-for-3, run, RBI; Reece McCarthy 1-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Persing 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Wyatt Shultz 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Conner Geise run; Kaleb Stetler 4-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs.
Southern Columbia: Caden Hopper 2-for-4, 2 runs; Murphy 3-for-3, home run (5th, 1 on), 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hunter Sharrow 1-for-3, RBI.