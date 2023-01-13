WASHINGTON, D.C. — Susquehanna exploded for 46 points in the second half to knock the No. 22-ranked Catholic men's basketball from the ranks of the undefeated with a 64-51 road victory over the Cardinals on Friday.
Catholic falls to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in the Landmark Conference. Susquehanna won its fifth-straight game, and improves to 8-7, 3-1.
The Cardinals got off to a quick start, scoring the first 11 points of the game, and still held the same margin with 10:28 left in the first half. Susquehanna's defense took over the game, not allowing a made field goal the rest of the first half, limiting the Cardinals to just two made foul shots. The River Hawks managed just 10 points of their own in that stretch, and cut the lead to 22-19 at halftime.
Jackson Van Wagener knocked a 3-pointer to start the second half for Susquehanna to tie the game. The game would be tied four different times over the next five minutes, before the River Hawks scored six in a row to a take a 34-30 lead on a Brandon Lavitt jumper with 14:02 left in the game.
Catholic would lead twice more in the game, a 40-37 with 10:23 left, and Jake Melady's 3-pointer with 7:20 left made it 43-42. It was still a one-point lead for SU when the River Hawks went on a 14-1 run to take a 57-43 lead with 1:29 left in the game.
Rankine Jr. had six points in the spurt, while Audric Washington had two points, three rebounds and an assist in the run.
Rankine Jr. led Susquehanna with 21 points, including 13-of-15 from the foul line. Lavitt finished with 12 points, while Washington had eight points and eight rebounds.
Freshman Brian Herbert had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Catholic.
Susquehanna 64, Catholic 51
Susquehanna (8-7)
Brandon Lavitt 5-7 2-5 12; Audric Washington 3-5 2-2 8; Howie Rankine Jr. 4-11 13-15 21; Quincy Haughton 1-4 0-0 3; Pat Corbett 0-0 0-0 0; Luke Edwards 2-5 2-2 7; Jackson Van Wagener 2-5 2-5 7; Marcus Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0; Billy Anderson 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 19-44 23-31 64.
Catholic (13-1)
Brian Herbert 6-10 3-4 16; Sean Neylon 2-8 0-1 4; Dan Buckley 2-10 0-0 5; Tommy Kelly 2-11 0-0 4; Colby Martins 1-6 0-0 2; Jack Kouba 1-2 1-2 4; Jake Timby 4-6 0-0 11; Jake Melady 1-7 0-1 3; Declan O'Sullivan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-61 4-8 51.
Halftime: Catholic, 22-19. 3-point goals: SU 3-10 (Rankine Jr. 0-4; Haughton 1-2; Edwards 1-1; Van Wagener 1-1; Mitchell 0-1; Anderson 0-1); Catholic 7-29 (Herbert 1-2; Neylon 0-5; Buckley 1-3; Kelly 0-5; Martins 0-2; Kouba 1-2; Timby 3-4; Melady 1-6); Rebounds: SU 39 (Lavitt, Washington and Van Wagener, 8 each); Catholic 32 (Herbert 9); Assists: SU 4 (Rankine Jr. 2); Catholic 13 (Three with three); Steals: SU 6 (Rankine Jr. 3); Catholic 2; Turnovers: SU 15, Catholic 11; Totals fouls: SU 13, Catholic 18. Fouled out: Neylon and Kelly; Technical fouls: none; A-348.