SCRANTON — Jackson Danzig scored 32 points and Scranton avenged an earlier loss to Susquehanna with an 83-78 win on Wednesday night.
The Royals cooled off the red-hot River Hawks, who had won eight of nine. The win moves Scranton into a third-place tie with Susquehanna in the Landmark Conference playoff race.
The top four teams qualify for the conference tournament.
Scranton (14-6, 6-3) shot 61.5 percent from the field, led by Danzig's 13-of-17 effort. Howie Rankine Jr scored 21 points to lead SU, while Quincy Haughton added 17.
The rivals traded buckets for most of the game with a dozen ties and 10 lead changes over 40 minutes.
The River Hawks (11-9, 6-3) took a 71-69 lead on Audric Washington's conventional three-point play with 5:38 left in the game. Danzig answered with a dunk on the other end to tie the game and he followed it with a jumper two possessions later to give Scranton the lead.
Scranton held the lead the rest of the way with Susquehanna getting within three points on a 3-pointer by Rankine with 1:12 to play.
Ten players — five on each team — scored in double figures in the game.
In addition to the 38 combined points from Rankine and Haughton, Brandon Lavitt added 14 points. Rankine also led Susquehanna with 10 rebounds and four assists.
Scranton 83 Susquehanna 78
SUSQUEHANNA (11-9, 6-3) 78
Rankine 9-18 2-2 21; Haughton 7-15 0-0 17; Lavitt 5-10 4-5 14; Van Wagener 3-8 2-3 10; Washington 4-10 2-3 10; Mitchell 1-3 0-0 3; Anderson 1-2 1-2 3; Edweard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 11-15 78
SCRANTON (14-6, 6-3) 83
Danzig 13-17 1-1 32; McLoughlin 4-8 4-4 14; Parland 5-10 0-5 11; Matthews-Spratley 4-6 3-3 11; Braunstein 4-7 1-2 10; Khoza 1-1 0-0 3; Spatola 1-3 0-0 2; Thompson 0-0 0-0 0; Hanley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-52 9-15 83
Halftime: Scranton 45-34. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 7-22 (Rankine 1-7, Hauhgton 3-6, VaN Wagener 2-6, Mitchell, 1-2, Edward 0-1). Scranton 10-21 (Danzig 5-8, McLoughlin 2-3, Parland 1-5, Matthews-Spratley 0-1, Braunstein 1-3, Khoza 1-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 35 (Rankine 10), Scranton 30 (McLoughlin 6). Assists: Susquehanna 11 (Rankine 4), Scranton 16 (Spatolo 4). Total fouls: Susquehanna 17, Scranton 15.