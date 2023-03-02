MILTON — Ian Lundy acknowledged the difficult path his Line Mountain girls had to the District 4 Class 2A final, knocking off the third- and second-seeded teams.
The road to the silver medal he and the Eagles were awarded Thursday night was pretty bumpy, as well.
South Williamsport hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter to seize a 15-point lead and buried 10 long-distance shots overall to beat Line Mountain, 49-19, at Milton High.
Lacey Kriebel drilled eight treys for a game-high 26 points as the top-seeded Mountaineers claimed their first district crown since 2009.
"We talked about No. 11 (Kriebel) and No. 22 (Aleigha Rieppel) are the shooters who shoot a lot of 3s, and that we had to make sure we checked them no matter what defense we were in. We did not do that," said Lundy. "I'd like to know what (Kriebel would have) shot if we would have contested any of those shots, because we just let her shoot ... and she lit it up."
South Williamsport bumped its 15-0 lead to a high of 16 points two minutes into the second quarter, and held that margin at halftime (23-7) after making 7 of 14 of its 3-point tries. Kriebel buried three more triples in the third as the Mounties shot 7-of-10 from the field to lead by 25.
"I guess we weren't really doing what we needed to do (defensively), so that was definitely frustrating, but they were hitting their shots," said Eagles senior forward Liz Spieles. "At a certain point, there's nothing you can do. Definitely lands partly on us, for sure."
Winner of 13 consecutive games, South Williamsport (20-5) will play District 3 third-place Lancaster Mennonite (8-16) in the state tournament's first round on Friday, March 10.
Line Mountain (13-12) draws the District 11 third-place team, either Minersville or Northern Lehigh, in the opening round of states.
The Eagles, who hadn't played in a district title game since 2012, were beaten by South Williamsport 45-27 on Valentine's Day. In that game, the Mounties broke open a three-point halftime lead with an 18-3 third quarter.
Thursday night, the Mounties' first seven shots from the floor were behind the 3-point line and five went down. Rieppel hit the first from the top-left side, and Kriebel followed a South turnover with consecutive treys to make it 9-0. She again sank back-to-back triples for a 15-point lead before Spieles dropped a right-wing jumper at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter.
"First game, we held them until third quarter, so I think coming into this game that was in our minds. We held them before; we can do it again," Spieles said. "I think we definitely got our heads down when they started hitting their shots."
The Mounties were scoreless for more than three minutes to close the first quarter. When they broke a field-goal drought that extended nearly two more minutes into the second period, it was with a Rieppel 3 for their largest lead (20-4).
Line Mountain shot 1-for-12 in the second, converting a Spieles putback. She finished with a team-high five points.
The Eagles began the third quarter with a 7-3 run, fueled by Kyleen Michael's three-point play off a missed free throw, and Kyleigh Masser's 32nd trey of the season. Kriebel's sixth 3-pointer of the game interrupted the run, and she went back-to-back again (shooting 8-for-12 from distance at that point) for a 33-14 lead at the 3:02 mark of the third.
"They didn't do anything we didn't expect. We didn't execute what we wanted to do," said Lundy. "We never got our footing from the get-go and dug a deep hole."
Kailey Buriak added four points off the bench for the Eagles. Hannah Ruohoniemi grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Milton H.S.
NO. 1 SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 49, NO. 6 LINE MOUNTAIN 19
Line Mountain (13-12) 19
Sierra Klinger 0 1-2 1, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-2 2, Kyleen Michael 1 1-1 3, Liz Spieles 2 1-2 5, Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3, Sophia Coller 0 1-2 1, Kailey Buriak 1 1-2 4. Totals 6 5-11 19.
3-point goals: Buriak, Masser.
Did not score: Brooke Barwick, Ava Stiely, Madelyn Brown, Koera Leitzel.
South Williamsport (20-5) 49
Lacey Kriebel 9 0-0 26, Piper Minier 0 3-4 3, Sofia Casella 2 3-5 7, Alizabeth Schuler 1 1-2 3, Aleigha Rieppel 2 2-2 8, Ella Moore 1 0-0 2, Maddie Pinkerton 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 9-15 49.
3-point goals: Kriebel 8, Rieppel 2.
Did not score: Mikaiya Hills, Kaitlyn Apker, Zoe Threeton.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;4;3;11;1 — 19
South Williamsport;15;8;20;6 — 49