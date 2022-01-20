COAL TOWNSHIP – Lourdes Regional outscored Shenandoah Valley by 10 points in the first quarter, and held off a rally by the Blue Devils as the Red Raiders picked up a 44-40 win on Thursday in a Schuylkill League-crossover game.
Masie Reed had 13 points, and Leah Kosmer chipped in 10 points for the Red Raiders (8-5), which snapped a two-game losing skid.
Hannah DeAngelo had 11 points to lead the Blue Devils (5-10).
Lourdes Regional 44, Shenandoah Valley 40
Lourdes Regional (8-5) 44
Masie Reed 4 3-8 13, Victoria Lindemuth 3 0-0 6, Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 4, Chloe Rishel 2 5-6 9, Leah Kosmer 4 2-4 10, Gabriella Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-18 44.
3-point goals: Reed 2.
Did not score: Cassidy Grimes, Anna Keer, Kaiden Chikotes.
Shenandoah Valley (5-10) 34
Faith Gottshall 4 1-2 10, Madison Wasser 2 3-4 7, Angelena Donovan 3 0-0 7, Hannah DeAngelo 5 1-3 11, Haley Susna 1 2-4 5, Abbie Davis 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 7-14 40.
3-point goals: Donovan, Gottshall, Susna.
Did not score: Ave Mejivar, Alexa Mejivar.
Score by questions
Shenandoah Valley;4;13;9;14 — 40
Lourdes Regional;14;13;5;12 — 44