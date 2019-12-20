COAL TOWNSHIP — Mike Klembara knows from rebuilding projects, having coached Lourdes Regional girls basketball into his 38th season.
This year’s Red Raiders are not that, the winner of more than 700 games insists, even though he lost the top three scorers from the state’s Class A runner-up.
“We didn’t really start from scratch, but it has been a learning process,” Klembara said following Thursday’s 51-8 league win over Schuylkill Haven. “We knew it would be a work in progress. Are we exactly where we want to be at this point in time? Not really. I think we could have won another game, but we knew it would be a process. We’ve just got to continue to work hard.”
The Red Raiders climbed back to .500 Thursday after opening the season with consecutive losses at Upper Dauphin’s Trojan Tip-Off Tournament. They beat undefeated teams in Sullivan County and Shikellamy before dropping their Schuylkill League Division II opener in overtime at Tri-Valley.
“It was a rough start, definitely, but we’re starting to mesh more and we’re working together. We’ve just been improving since Game One,” said Lourdes junior center Emma Shimko. “I think there’s definitely a lot of work to do. As an individual, every one us knows we have a great amount of improvement to look forward to.”
The Red Raiders (3-3 overall, 1-1 SIAL-II) overwhelmed the visiting Hurricanes from the outset Thursday, scoring eight points in the first minute of a 12-0 run. Junior shooting guard Katie Sandri, the other returning starter with Shimko, opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers. Terri Reichard, a sophomore point guard whose progress since late November “has been phenomenal,” according to Klembara, closed the first quarter with a 3-pointer for a 17-2 lead.
Meryl Czeponis, younger sister of 2019 graduate and starter on two state final squads Frances, scored five of her seven points in the second quarter as Lourdes’ lead ballooned to 30-3. The Hurricanes (0-5, 0-2), who have yet to score in the 20s, were coming off a 53-9 loss to Williams Valley.
“You’ve got to give the kids and coaching staff at Schuylkill Haven a lot of credit because that’s not fun,” said Klembara.
Starting the season with a 54-23 loss to Upper Dauphin — a “buzzsaw” Klembara called it — and a turnover-plagued 51-36 loss to Northumberland Christian was no fun for the Red Raiders. Of course they graduated nearly 30 points and 15 rebounds per game in all-state first team guard Lillyauna Bickel, backcourt mate Sierra Coleman and center Frances Czeponis.
Sandri and Shimko performed well in supporting roles last season, but they inherited leadership roles on a team with no seniors.
“We definitely don’t want to be looked at as, ‘Oh, they lost three starters; it should be an easy win,’ or something like that,” Shimko said. “We’re going to put up a fight and we’re working hard to improve.”
The Red Raiders beat Shikellamy and took Tri-Valley to overtime — both on the road — while Shimko sat out with injury. She returned Thursday to provide 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in about a half’s work. Sandri scored a game-high 13 points, while junior forward Peyton Kehler added eight points and 12 rebounds. Reichard and Czeponis chipped in seven points apiece.
“I keep telling them, ‘Everybody get 10 points,’” said Klembara. “That’s 50 (per game), and I think we can play well enough defensively to hold people below 30.”
Lourdes has a game with division-leading Williams Valley on Monday before facing Southern Columbia at the Shamokin Holiday Tournament next Friday. In the new year, Williamsport, Bloomsburg and Selinsgrove appear on a typically challenging SIAL slate. The Red Raiders hope that will prepare them to defend the District 4 Class A crown they’ve held for three years.
“We have goals, and we all want to reach them,” said Shimko. “If we keep improving to March, I’m sure we’ll be very happy.”
“Our expectation’s always the same: Win the districts and go on from there,” Klembara added. “The talent is there, execution at times, but, again, it’s consistency.”
LOURDES REGIONAL 51, SCHUYLKILL HAVEN 8
Schuylkill Haven (0-5, 0-2) 8
Ashley Clark 1 0-0 2, Abby Roshannan 1 3-6 5, Brooke Siket 0 1-4 1. Totals 2 4-10 8.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Madison Scott, Alexis Davis, Sarah Phillips, Madelyn Curran, Emma Kline, LeighAnne Minnick.
Lourdes Regional (3-3, 1-1) 51
Terri Reichard 2 2-2 7, Katie Sandri 5 0-0 13, Peyton Kehler 3 2-4 8, Emma Shimko 3 6-7 12, Meryl Czeponis 3 0-0 7, Emily Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Tori Lindemuth 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-13 51.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Czeponis, Reichard.
Did not score: Faythe Timmins, Isabella Trujillo, Chloe Rishel, Joceyln Olvany, Gabriella Coleman.
Score by quarters
Schuylkill Haven`2`1`3`2 — 8
Lourdes Regional`17`13`17`4 — 51
JV score: No game.