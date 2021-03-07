The Daily Item

LAPORTE — Masie Reed scored 13 points to lead all scorers, Peyton Kehler pulled a game-high 15 rebounds, and Lourdes Regional knocked off second-seeded Sullivan County 43-27 in the District 4 Class A girls basketball semifinals Saturday.

The Red Raiders (16-8) rallied from a first-quarter deficit to lead 25-17 at halftime.

Lourdes senior Emma Shimko, who shot 8-for-10 at the foul line, finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Reed, a freshman, added five steals.

The Red Raiders, who won three consecutive district championships (2017-19), return to the final (5:30 p.m. Friday at Williamsport H.S.) to face defending champion Northumberland Christian (20-3).

DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL

Lourdes Regional 43, Sullivan County 27

Lourdes Regional (16-8) 43

Masie Reed 5 2-4 13, Peyton Kehler 2 1-2 5, Emma Shimko 2 8-10 12, Meryl Czeponis 2 2-2 6, Leah Kosmer 3 1-1 7. Totals 14 14-19 43.

3-point goals: Reed.

Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Katie Sandri, Chloe Rishel.

Sullivan County (11-5) 27

Olivia Harney 1 0-0 2, Sophia Springman 3 2-2 9, Bethany Beinlich 2 1-2 5, Cloe Immel 0 1-2 1, Ellie Springman 1 2-4 5, Sam Albright 2 1-4 5. Totals 9 7-14 27.

3-point goals: E. Springman, S. Springman.

Did not score: None.

Score by quarters

Lourdes Regional 6 19 6 11 — 43

Sullivan County 10 7 6 4 — 27

