LAPORTE — Masie Reed scored 13 points to lead all scorers, Peyton Kehler pulled a game-high 15 rebounds, and Lourdes Regional knocked off second-seeded Sullivan County 43-27 in the District 4 Class A girls basketball semifinals Saturday.
The Red Raiders (16-8) rallied from a first-quarter deficit to lead 25-17 at halftime.
Lourdes senior Emma Shimko, who shot 8-for-10 at the foul line, finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Reed, a freshman, added five steals.
The Red Raiders, who won three consecutive district championships (2017-19), return to the final (5:30 p.m. Friday at Williamsport H.S.) to face defending champion Northumberland Christian (20-3).
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
Lourdes Regional 43, Sullivan County 27
Lourdes Regional (16-8) 43
Masie Reed 5 2-4 13, Peyton Kehler 2 1-2 5, Emma Shimko 2 8-10 12, Meryl Czeponis 2 2-2 6, Leah Kosmer 3 1-1 7. Totals 14 14-19 43.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Katie Sandri, Chloe Rishel.
Sullivan County (11-5) 27
Olivia Harney 1 0-0 2, Sophia Springman 3 2-2 9, Bethany Beinlich 2 1-2 5, Cloe Immel 0 1-2 1, Ellie Springman 1 2-4 5, Sam Albright 2 1-4 5. Totals 9 7-14 27.
3-point goals: E. Springman, S. Springman.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 6 19 6 11 — 43
Sullivan County 10 7 6 4 — 27