MILTON — James Sandri tried to convince his Lourdes Regional team all week they could beat top-seed St. John Neumann in the District 4 Class A semifinals.
Saturday at Milton High School, it didn't look as if the Red Raiders listened for the first five minutes of the game, quickly falling behind by 19 points.
Lourdes Regional did rally to take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Davion Hill had 12 of his game-high 28 points in the final stanza as the Golden Knights picked up a 77-64 victory over the Red Raiders at Milton High School.
"I really, truly thought we were going to win," Sandri said. "I watched a lot of film on them, and I really thought we could win it."
The Red Raiders (14-10) will face Northumberland Christian in the third-place game for the right to advance to the state playoffs. St. John Neumann (20-3) will face North Penn-Liberty in the championship game next week.
It looked early that Lourdes Regional would be run out of the gym quickly. When Austin Lamonica knocked down a 3-pointer to get the Red Raiders on the scoreboard, the Golden Knights had already built a 19-0 lead. In its last three games, Lourdes Regional has trailed by a combined score of 60-20 at the end of the first quarter.
"I think were a little timid to start. When you miss those first couple of shots, it affects you negatively," Sandri said.
The Red Raiders had two chances in the first half to cut the lead under 10, but turned the ball over, and the Golden Knights were able to keep Lourdes Regional down by 13 at halftime.
Hill made two foul shots to open the third quarter to push the lead to 15, but Lourdes Regional suddenly caught fire.
The Red Rauders scored 10 in a row to pull within 43-38 with 4:48 left in the third quarter on two Owen Sandri foul shots. Then after Hill scored five in a row to make it 48-38, the Red Raiders scored 11 in a row to take their first lead of the game on a three-point play by Shaun Potter.
The Red Raiders made 10 of their first 11 shots in the second half, and led 54-50 early in the fourth quarter.
"We had to come together and get it done," St. John Neumann senior Naz Smith said. "We knew we had to get it done. We have big plans for the postseason, and we didn't want to lose here."
Hill scored 10 points in a 17-2 run by the Golden Knights to grab a 67-56 lead with 3:40 left in the game.
Potter and Owen Sandri each scored 17 points to lead Lourdes Regional, while Tyler Novak finished with 13 points.
Hanief Clay scored 23 points for St. John Neumann as he and Hill combined for 51 points in the victory.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
NO. 1 ST. JOHN NEUMANN 77,
NO. 4 LOURDES REGIONAL 64
Lourdes Regional (14-10) 64
Shaun Potter 7 2-3 17; Casen Sandri 2 0-0 4; Owen Sandri 5 3-6 17; Max Reiprish 1 0-0 2; Tyler Novak 3 6-6 13; Alex Hughes 1 0-0 2; Mike Keer 3 0-0 6; Austin Lamonica 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 11-15 64.
3-point goals: O. Sandri 4, Potter, Novak, Lamonica.
Did not score: none.
St. John Neumann (20-3) 77
Davion Hill 10 7-8 26; Haneif Clay 9 5-10 23; Naseer Dymeck 3 0-0 8; Naz Smith 3 1-1 7; Jerval Weeks-Shuler 1 5-6 7; Josef Savage 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 18-25 77.
3-point goals: Dymeck 2, Hill.
Did not score: Kare Wright, Josiah Coleman.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;8;20;24;12 — 64
St. John Neumann;22;19;9;27 — 77