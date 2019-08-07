The Boston Red Sox will play the Baltimore Orioles next year in the fourth iteration of the MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.
The game, a home game for the Orioles, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 and will air nationally on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball and ESPN Radio, according to a report at MLB.com.
“Participating in next year’s Little League Classic is a tremendous honor for our club,” said Baltimore Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias. “Our entire organization is deeply committed to growing the game at all levels, and to celebrating the invaluable life lessons learned through youth baseball."
Elias, a Little League baseball alumnus, said he looks forward to visiting Williampsort and sharing "the game of baseball with the next generation."
Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy echoed those remarks, commending MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for his efforts to grow the game of baseball.
“Connecting with the next generation has been a critical part of Commissioner Manfred’s agenda over the past several years and we are thrilled to participate in next season's Little League Classic that directly connects Major League Players with Little Leaguers,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy. “We look forward to spending time with the next generation of fans and playing in the intimate setting of Historic Bowman Field filled with Little Leaguers and their families.”
Major League Baseball, the players association and Little League International made the announcement Wednesday. The organizations launched the game in August 2017 when the Pittsburgh Pirates played the St. Louis Cardinals. The Philadelphia Phillies played the New York Mets in 2018 and the Pirates will play the Chicago Cubs next week. Most of the stadium's capacity will be filled with Little League World Series participants and their families and local Williamsport youth baseball and softball organizations.
Major Leaguers on the Red Sox and Orioles will attend Little League Baseball World Series games earlier in the day on Aug. 23, according to Major League Baseball.
Historic Bowman Field opened in 1926. It is the second oldest Minor League ballpark in the United States. More than 560 Major Leaguers, including Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Bill Mazeroski, Jim Rice and Jim Bunning, have worn a professional baseball uniform for Williamsport. It is the current home of the Phillies’ Class-A Williamsport Crosscutters of the NY-Penn League
The Little League Baseball® World Series is an international championship tournament for children, ages 10-12, held annually in Williamsport, the headquarters for Little League International. Each year, countries from around the world compete on a global stage, with games airing on ESPN and streamed via the ESPN App.