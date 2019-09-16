The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — The Boston Red Sox’s Christian Vázquez homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs as Boston completed a quick two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon, 6-3.
Andrew Benintendi had a pair of hits for the defending World Series champions, who have won three in a row. Boston began play trailing Tampa Bay by 10 games for the AL’s second wild card.
Rhys Hoskins homered for Philadelphia, which fell 4½ games behind the Cubs.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Cubs 16, Pirates 6
CHICAGO — Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was pulled from the game with a sprained right ankle, putting a damper on Chicago’s victory over Pittsburgh that completed a three-game sweep.
Rizzo was injured fielding a bunt at first base, had to be helped off the field and could not put pressure on the leg. X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no fractures. He’ll get an MRI today.
n Brewers 7, Cardinals 6
ST. LOUIS — Ryan Braun overcame a 4-3 deficit with a grand slam off Junior Fernández with two outs in the ninth. Milwaukee won for the ninth time in 10 games, and closed within three games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
n Nationals 7, Braves 0
WASHINGTON — Aníbal Sánchez (9-8) allowed three hits in seven innings to beat his former team for the third time this season.
Howie Kendrick homered and drove in three runs as Washington clinched its eighth winning season in a row and remained 1½ games ahead of Chicago for the top NL wild card.
Atlanta’s magic number to clinch the NL East remained at four.
n Dodgers 3, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Jedd Gyorko came off the bench late and played a big role in rallying Los Angeles to a victory that damaged New York’s dwindling wild-card chances.
Gyorko scored the tying run in the eighth inning on Chris Taylor’s double and hit an RBI single off Seth Lugo (6-4) with two outs in the ninth to put the NL West champions in front. They moved four games ahead of Atlanta for the best record in the National League with 11 to play and closed within one game of the New York Yankees for the top mark in the majors.
n Reds 3, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Eugenio Suárez homered twice to tie the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead with 47 homers, and Trevor Bauer (11-12) held his former team to one run and four hits over eight innings as Arizona dropped 5½ games behind the Cubs
n Giants 2, Marlins 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on Ryne Stanek’s second wild pitch.
n Rockies 10, Padres 5
DENVER — Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and drove in four runs as Colorado finished a three-game sweep that ensured San Diego’s ninth straight season without a winning record.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4
TORONTO — Pitchers Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery made their season debuts for New York after lengthy layoffs.
Betances, a 31-year-old right-hander, recovered from a strained lat muscle and struck out Reese McGuire and Brandon Drury, his only two batters.
Recovered from Tommy John surgery, Montgomery made his first major league appearance since May 1 last year.
n Orioles 8, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Edwin Jackson (3-10) allowed five runs in five innings for Detroit (44-104), which lost two of the first three games of the four-game series against the Orioles (49-100), and opened a 4½-game advantage for the worst record in the major leagues — and the top pick in next June’s amateur draft.
n Astros 12, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wade Miley (14-5) allowed two runs and in six innings, rebounding from a pair of bad starts, and Houston tied the Yankees for a big league-leading 98 wins.
Josh Reddick’s five hits included a two-run homer.
n A’s 6, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Sean Manaea (2-0) limited Texas to three singles over six scoreless innings, Marcus Semien became the third Oakland slugger with 30 homers.
n Angels 6, Rays 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough (11-4) in the fifth inning and drove in four runs, cutting Tampa Bay’s lead over Cleveland for the second AL wild card to 1½ games.
n Indians 7, Twins 5
CLEVELAND — Roberto Perez hit a three-run homer for Cleveland, who lost two of three to Minnesota and trail the AL Central-leading Twins by 4½ games
Eddie Rosario homered twice and Miguel Sanó and rookie LaMonte Wade Jr. connected as the Twins became the 13th team — and first since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies — to have four players reach 30 homers in the same season.
n Mariners 11, Whites Sox 10
SEATTLE — José Ruiz (2-2) walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth, giving Seattle its second straight walk-off win.