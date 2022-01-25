David Ortiz enjoyed a memorable 20-year career in which he played a central role in three World Series championships and became one of the faces of baseball.
Now the longtime Red Sox great is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Ortiz was the lone player elected from this year’s ballot by the Baseball Writers Association of America, earning 77.9% of the vote out of 394 total ballots cast, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement. He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall.
He will be honored alongside era-committee selections Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva during the Hall’s induction ceremony on July 24.
“I am truly honored and blessed by my selection to the Hall of Fame — the highest honor that any baseball player can reach in their lifetime. I am grateful to the baseball writers who considered my career in its totality, not just on the statistics, but also on my contributions to the Red Sox, the City of Boston, and all of Red Sox Nation,” Ortiz said in a statement.
“I am also grateful to my teammates, my managers and coaches and Red Sox ownership for their faith in me and allowing me to be part of three World Championships.”
Big Papi was among baseball’s most recognizable faces through the 2000s and 2010s. His enormous grin endeared him to fans, but the Dominican’s hulking frame menaced pitchers, especially in the late innings. Three of his 23 career game-ending hits came during Boston’s drought-breaking 2004 postseason, when the Red Sox won their first World Series in 86 years.
Ortiz batted .286 with 541 home runs with Boston and Minnesota while making 88% of his plate appearances as a designated hitter, the most by anyone in the Hall. He passes Edgar Martinez, who was a DH for 71.7% of his plate appearances. Frank Thomas and Harold Baines are the only other Hall members to DH more than half the time.
He’s the fourth Hall of Famer born in the Dominican Republic, joining Juan Marichal, Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero.
Faces of Steroid Era shut out
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two of the sport’s most accomplished players who have seen their legacies tarnished by performance-enhancing drug accusations, both failed to top the 75% threshold needed for induction in their 10th and final year of eligibility, finishing with 66% and 65.2% of the vote, respectively.
Other prominent players with connections to PED use fared even worse. Sammy Sosa, one of baseball’s biggest stars in the 1990s, earned only 18.5% of the vote in his final year of eligibility. Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez, both of whom tested positive and were suspended for steroid use during their careers, drew just 34.3% and 28.9%, respectively.
Gary Sheffield, who has admitted to past steroid use, polled comparatively well at 40.6% but still has a long way to go for induction.
Though he does not have any connections to PEDs, former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has also become a lightning rod in recent years after making numerous controversial statements. He fell short in his final year of eligibility with 58.6% of the vote after falling just 16 votes short a year ago.
Bonds, Clemens, Sosa and Schilling are done on the BBWAA ballot, but they will be considered again next year by the Today’s Game era committee. The 16-person committee of Hall members, executives and veteran media members will convene next December to consider players who played between 1988-2016 who are no longer eligible for BBWAA selection.
Rolen, Helton among biggest risers
With numerous players set to leave the ballot in 2023, this year marked an encouraging step forward for players like Scott Rolen, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner.
Rolen earned 63.2% after finishing with 52.9% a year ago. The former Phillies third baseman will be the top returning vote-getter on next year’s ballot, and should be among the favorites to earn induction.
Helton, the longtime Rockies great, improved to 52% from 44.9%, and ex-Phillies closer Wagner jumped to 51% from 46.4%. Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones has further to go but also made a big jump, reaching 41.4% after polling at 33.9% a year ago.
Omar Vizquel, who is facing a domestic violence accusation, saw his support collapse. The ex-Cleveland shortstop was all the way down to 23.9% after earning 49.1% in 2021.
Buerhle, Hunter buy themselves time
Among the candidates on the fringe, Mark Buerhle and Torii Hunter bought themselves a little more time by just cracking the 5% threshold needed to remain in Hall of Fame consideration.
Buerhle (5.8%) and Hunter (5.3%) narrowly avoided falling off the ballot, while Joe Nathan (4.3%), Tim Hudson (3%) and Tim Lincecum (2.3%) were among those who came up a little bit short.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.