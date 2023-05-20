KULPMONT — Gavin Lasko called it one of the greatest catches he's seen in his career.
"Of course, it happened on a ball I hit," Mount Carmel's junior catcher said. "I have to give it to him, though. It was a great play."
Lasko had at least a three-run double taken away by Wellsboro center field Gabe Strouse in the third inning when Lasko drove a full-count pitch with the bases loaded and the runners on the move.
So when he came to bat again in the fifth inning, Lasko made sure there was no chance his hit would be caught.
Lasko belted a three-run homer to left-center field with one out in the fifth to end Saturday's District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal with Wellsboro via the 10-run rule, 11-1, and send the Red Tornadoes to the district semifinals.
The Red Tornadoes (15-6) advance to face Central Columbia, a 10-4 winner over Loyalsock, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Bloomsburg High School. Wellsboro wraps its season at 10-11, but keep an eye on the Hornets in the future. Wellsboro had 11 sophomores and freshmen on its varsity roster.
Saturday's win came as relief to Mount Carmel, which lost its final three games of the regular season.
"The way we played today it's a big bonus, especially coming off those three losses," Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said.
Lasko said the Red Tornadoes weren't happy with how the season ended, and Mount Carmel put in some off-field work Friday night to make sure the season didn't end earlier than expected.
"It was a big confidence-booster. We just didn't play well at the end of the year," Lasko said. "We got together (Friday night) had a team dinner, and got things straightened out.
"Today, we showed why we are the No. 2 seed."
The Hornets scored an unearned run in the top of the first, but that didn't dent the Red Tornadoes' renewed confidence.
"We were loose — we've been hitting about .350 or .360 all year," Eades said. "I wasn't worried about one run."
Nor should he have been.
Jon Morgante led off the Mount Carmel half of the inning with the first of his four singles. Colin Lokitis doubled Morgante home after an out, and Lokitis then came around on a Lasko single.
Mount Carmel never looked back.
The Red Tornadoes added a run in the second when Lukas Carpenter — running on contact with two outs — scored from first base on a Morgante single. The umpires ruled Wellsboro's right fielder trapped Morgante's ball on the catch attempt.
Mount Carmel chased Wellsboro freshman starter Dylan Copp in a five-run third inning.
Lokitis led off with a booming double to right-center field. After an out, Evan Bronkoski singled home a run. Drew Yagodzinskie then doubled runners to second and third. Brayden Brinkash had a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1. Carpenter followed with an RBI single.
After a Bennett Williams hit, Morgante made it 7-1 with an RBI single. The rally's final run came home on a wild pitch by reliever Drayden McGee.
In the home fifth, Morgante singled, and Lokitis walked in front Lasko, who homered on a 2-0 pitch.
Yagodzinskie went four innings for the victory, allowing just a first-inning single. He struck out four and walked two.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A BASEBALL
QUARTERFINAL
at Veterans Memorial Park, Kulpmont
MOUNT CARMEL 11, WELLSBORO 1 (5 INN.)
Wellsboro;100;00;— 1-1-1
Mount Carmel;215;03;— 11-13-1
Dylan Copp, Drayden McGee (3) and Marek Mascho. Drew Yagodzinskie, Noah Shimko (5) and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Yagodzinski; LP: Copp.
Mount Carmel: Jon Morgante 4-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Collin Lokitis 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Lasko 2-for-4, homer (5th, two on), run, 4 RBIs; Evan Bronkoski 1-for-2, run, RBI; Yagodzinskie 1-for-2, double; Brady Brinkash 1-for-2, RBI; Lukas Carpenter 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Bennett Williams 1-for-3, run.