TURBOTVILLE — The Mount Carmel track and field teams blew past Heartland Athletic Conference Division III rival Warrior Run on Tuesday.
The Mount Carmel boys defeated Warrior Run 105-45 while the girls won 91.5-57.5.
"We came in and competed like we know how to," said Mount Carmel boys coach Brian Carnuccio. "I think overall we had a pretty good meet."
Michael Farronato helped the Red Tornadoes boys score 20 points with four first-place finishes. Farronato started his day off in the triple jump where he secured a mark of 39' 10.5". Farronato continued his dominance in the field events after he earned first in the javelin (153-3), discus (132-4 1/2) and shot put (41-8).
On the girls side, Jenna Pizzoli led the Red Tornadoes with three first-place finishes.
Warrior Run debuted a new track and field facility this season, and according to Carnuccio, it was a different feeling for the team.
"It's brand new facility, their circle's very slick, probably the slickest circle I've seen," Carnuccio said. "It's kind of like you're throwing on ice, it's very slick."
"Overall, we had a pretty decent day with the throws. Distances were down a couple feet in shot and disk and in jav, but again that could be a difference of environment and just getting used to it and coming here for the first time and not really practicing. It's a different adjustment, but overall I thought they adjusted pretty good though."
Kris Kalbarchick also walked away with multiple first-place finishes after winning both distance events. Kalbarchick started off in the 1600 where he earned a time of 5:06.10. Kalbarchick followed that up with a time of 11:41.50 in the 3200.
Garrett Varano completed the meet with three top-three finishes. Varano's only first-place win was in the 100, where he finished in 11.90 seconds. The Red Tornadoes swept the 100 after Andrew Lukoskie (12.30) and Michael Kismal (12.40) finished in second and third place, respectively.
Varano then earned second in the long jump with a mark of 18-11. Alex Brown was the only athlete to score better than Varano after earning a mark of 19-8.
Varano concluded his day with a third-place finish in the pole vault with a mark of 11-6. The Defenders took the top two spots with Isaac Butler and Judah Kennel finishing first and second, respectively.
Pizzoli started off with a win in the 100-meter hurdles after completing it in 18.20 seconds.
Pizzoli then won two jumping events. First, Pizzoli won the long jump with a mark of 16-7. Overall, the Red Tornadoes took the first five spots in the long jump.
Pizzoli also won the triple jump with a mark of 32-7. Charity Vellner, Hannah Fourspring and Leah Shedleski took the next three spots for the Red Tornadoes.
Returning state-qualifier Avery Dowkus earned a pair of wins in the throwing events. Dowkus earned first in the javelin with a mark of 113-10. Dowkus then followed that up in the shot put where she registered a mark of 36 feet.
With many athletes competing in multiple events, Carnuccio hopes his team can improve on its endurance as the season goes on.
"We have a lot of young freshmen that are just competing for the second time, so they're just getting the grasp of an overall meet," Carnuccio said. "I just think endurance-wise we just gotta improve big time there."
Even though both of their teams lost in blowout fashion, the Defenders still compiled some notable results on Tuesday.
"I really thought our effort was there," said Warrior Run girls coach Scott Hoffman. "We had a really good effort. We're rebuilding as we have this brand new stadium and so we have a lot of kids. Last week, we had 20 of our 31 kids competing that had never even seen a track meet, let alone been on a team before. I was really, really pleased with our effort. I thought we performed really well against a good team in Mount Carmel."
On the boys side, Brown earned two wins in the jumping events. In addition to his win in the long jump, Brown also secured a first-place finish in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.
The Defenders girls swept the 1600 after Sage Dunkleberger (6:01.40), Keiara Shaffer (6:11.20) and Sienna Dunkleberger (6:16.10) took the top three spots. Shaffer showed up in another distance event after she won the 3,200 with a time of 13:49.40.
In the 800, the Defenders came away with the top six spots. Claire Dufrene (2:34.30), Lillian Wertz (2:36.30) and Raygan Lust (2:37.70) finished in the top three. Lust also won the 100 after finishing in 13.90.
"We started to move some kids around to try them in some new events," Hoffman said. "Like I said, we have a lot of young kids, so we're trying them in some different events that may not be the events that they're gonna end up in, but they're more for some training activities that they're getting involved in."
Both Defenders teams dominated in the relays. The girls won both the 4x400 and 4x800. In the 4x400, the Defenders earned the top two spots over Mount Carmel. The A team finished first with a time of 4:26.20 while the B team earned a time of 4:38.30.
The boys 4x400 relay team also won first place over Mount Carmel with a time of 3:42.70.
Both Mount Carmel and Warrior Run will next compete in the Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classic on Saturday.
"We wanna carry that over into a big meet atmosphere where we're gonna see a lot of teams," Hoffman said. "If we continue to do what we are doing now, I think we'll be OK"
Boys
Mount Carmel 105, Warrior Run 45
100: Garrett Varano (MCA), 11.90; Andrew Lukoskie (MCA); Michael Kismal (MCA); 200: Lukoskie (MCA), 24.60; Kismal (MCA); Thomas Royles (WR); 400: Billy Rishel (MCA), 54.50; Lukoskie (MCA); Orville Fesniak (MCA); 800: Edwin Amadeo (WR), 2:17.50; Tait Adams (MCA); Lucas Edmondson (MCA); 1,600: Kris Kalbarchick (MCA), 5:06.10; Caleb Gensemer (MCA); Aiden Hoffman (WR); 3,200: Kalbarchick (MCA), 11:41.50; Gensemer (MCA); Hoffman (WR); 110HH: Andrew Nguyen (MCA) 19.10; Gavin Hunter (WR); Cooper Weaver (WR); 300IH: Cody Goodspeed (WR), 43.60; Nguyen (MCA); Donovan Heller (MCA); 400R: MCA, 1:14.50; 1,600R: WR (A), 3:42.70; MCA, 3:59.00; WR (B), 4:01.20; 3,200R: MCA, 11:37.40; High jump: Alex Brown (WR), 5-10; Hobi Forti (MCA); Chase Beachel (WR); Pole vault: Isaac Butler (WR) 12-0; Judah Kennel (WR); Varano (MCA); Long jump: Brown (WR), 19-8; Varano (MCA); Forti (MCA); Triple jump: Michael Farronato (MCA), 39-10 1/2; Forti (MCA); Beachel (WR); Shot put: Farronato (MCA) 41-8; Kelin Geary (MCA); Daniel Hiner (WR); Discus: Farronato (MCA) 132-4 1/2; Hiner (WR); Geary (MCA); Javelin: Farronato (MCA) 153-3; Geary (MCA); Lukoskie (MCA).
Girls
Mount Carmel 91.5, Warrior Run 57.5
100: Raygan Lust (WR), 13.90; Abby Klokis (MCA); Emma Engelke (MCA); 200: Klokis (MCA), 30.40; Haley Sypniewski (MCA); Mya LeBarron (WR); 400: Andreanna Bohart (WR), 1:06.50; Kiley Bohart (WR); Ava Chapman (MCA); 800: Claire Dufrene (WR), 2:34.30; Lillian Wertz (WR); Lust (WR); 1,600: Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 6:01.40; Keiara Shaffer (WR); Sienna Dunkleberger (WR); 3,200: Shaffer (WR), 13:49.40; Leah Shedleski (MCA); Sarah Miller (WR); 100H: Pizzoli (MCA), 18.20; Kirianna Burt (MCA); Giadi Lentini (MCA); 300IH: Burt (WR), 57.60; Lentini (MCA); 400R: MCA, 1:14.80; 1,600R: WR (A), 4:26.20; WR (B), 4:38.30; MC, 5:10.90; 3,200R: WR, 10:48.30; MC, 11:54.10; High jump: Hannah Fourspring (MCA) 4-8; Paityn Moyer (MCA); Daphne Gros (WR); Pole vault: Aurora Cieslukowski (WR), 11-0; Alivia Ritenour (WR); Moyer (MCA); Long jump: Pizzoli (MCA), 16-7; Moyer (MCA); Chloe Rishel (MCA); Triple jump: Pizzoli (MCA), 32-7; Charity Vellner (29-4); Fourspring (MCA); Shot put: Avery Dowkus (MCA), 36-0; Olivia Kopitsky (MCA); Alyssa Reisinger (MCA); Discus: Reisinger (MCA), 97-3; Kopitsky (MCA); Dowkus (MCA); Javelin: Dowkus (MCA), 113-10; Engelke (MCA); Hailey Carper (MCA).