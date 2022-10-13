For the past decade, the annual rivalry between Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel has proven a vexing puzzle for the Red Tornadoes.
Of course, the Tigers have done this to almost everyone they’ve come up against on their march to five consecutive state championships, but it’s hard to find a team that’s met more frustration against Southern Columbia than Mount Carmel. While the Tigers have ended their past five seasons lifting a state championship trophy, the Red Tornadoes have also ended their past four full seasons the same way: Shaking hands with Southern Columbia after a playoff defeat.
But this year, it’s the Red Tornadoes that carry the undefeated record, and after a decade of defeats to the Tigers, there’s a real sense that Mount Carmel might finally be ready to topple Southern Columbia. And of course, that’s exactly the outside distraction that Mount Carmel coach John Darrah wants to avoid.
“We have to play our game,” Darrah said. “Obviously, this is a big rivalry and there’s a lot of hype surrounding the game. So I think we’ve just got to block all that out and play as we would in any other game. I feel good about how our practices have been this week.”
While the Red Tornadoes try to block out distractions, the Tigers find themselves in the unfamiliar position of not really having to worry about outside noise. That’s because with two losses on the ledger, the question at Southern Columbia isn’t where the Tigers are going in the playoffs. For Jim Roth’s team, it’s whether the Tigers are going, which has Southern Columbia focused squarely on the task at hand.
“In the past when we’d had strong seasons, we were pretty much in control of things as far as the playoffs going into Week 8,” Roth said. “But with two losses and the fact that we still have Mount Carmel in front of us, you’re not thinking about the scenarios down the road.
“It’s more about the here and now and focusing on doing well in this game. We’re more or less taking it one week at a time, and we’ve tried to impress that upon our players.”
Unlike in past seasons, the Tigers came into this season as a less experienced squad on defense, which left them vulnerable against Loyalsock and Danville early in the year. When injuries also struck in the form of Gavin Garcia’s absence, Southern Columbia wasn’t ready to handle that adversity.
Now, the Tigers are coming off two solid performances against Montoursville and Central Columbia, and they believe they’re a more prepared side than they were in the season’s first month.
“We had some growing pains and didn’t play well at times, but I think it was a matter of coming together defensively,” Roth said. “Now we have an opportunity to go against a really good team, and hopefully we can play better defense and that will complement our offense.”
Whether that will be enough against Mount Carmel’s powerful line remains to be seen. Last week against Hughesville, the Red Tornadoes dominated the line of scrimmage, gaining 314 rushing yards and holding the Spartans to 3.6 yards per carry.
“We’re obviously not satisfied,” Darrah said. “We want to get better every week. I’m happy that we’ve made big plays in crucial situations, but we have to continue to get better and avoid making crucial mistakes as much as possible.”
That mindset, combined with Mount Carmel’s ability to dominate a game up front, has Roth well aware that the Tigers will need to be a much stronger squad than what they showed in the season’s first month to continue their success against the Red Tornadoes.
“The biggest key in this game is how we can match up front with the line play, because they’re a much bigger and more experienced front on both sides of the ball,” Roth said. “We’ve got to try to do a decent job against them, and then we’ve got to be more consistent with our execution.
“In the two games that we struggled with, (we struggled with) not playing well on third downs and big plays. In both of our losses, we gave up some big plays defensively and we’ve got to cut down on that.”