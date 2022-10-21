Assistant coach Bill Freeman
"We were one play from being tied 21-21. We showed such heart. The kids are fighting for some respect, and I think they earned it.
I don’t know how we can play Mount Carmel and Jersey Shore tough. We were only down 7-0 to Selinsgrove until the fourth quarter. This isn’t a bad football team, we just need to find a way to finish.
You could can down the roster, and everybody contributed."
---
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes scored 29 unanswered points to propel themselves to a 42-20 HAC crossover win over the Shikellamy Braves at the Silver Bowl.
The Braves (1-8) had the Red Tornadoes (9-0) on upset alert in the first half, even holding a lead at one point during the second quarter.
"We were one play from being tied 21-21. We showed such heart. The kids are fighting for some respect, and I think they earned it," Shikellamy associate head coach Bill Freeman said. "I don’t know how we can play Mount Carmel and Jersey Shore tough. We were only down 7-0 to Selinsgrove until the fourth quarter. This isn’t a bad football team, we just need to find a way to finish."
Freeman was in charge because Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser was ill.
The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a 13-0 lead on a TD run by Michael Farronato and a 10-yard reception by Jacob Schultz, which was thrown by Cole Spears.
Due to an injury crisis at the position, Mount Carmel threw freshman Gavin Marshalek into the starting quarterback role. A few weeks earlier, Spears had gone down with what was believed to be a season-ending knee injury, though the team’s trainers cleared him to play on Friday night. Marshalek was given the start, playing the entire first quarter. After that, the two players switched off drive-by-drive for the rest of the game.
The Braves refused to roll over, scoring touchdowns on both of their next offensive plays.
On the first play, running back Luke Snyder threw a 62-yard trick-play touchdown pass to Jayden Packer, who made an impressive grab over a Mount Carmel defender to come down with the catch.
For the second, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz bounced out to the right side after receiving the handoff, and went untouched for a 90-yard touchdown run.
The Red Tornadoes scored two touchdowns in the final ten minutes of the first half to regain the lead. Marshalek connected with Garrett Varano for the first score, and Luke Blessing added a short touchdown run .
Mount Carmel kept rolling in the second half with Spears and Marshalek each adding another touchdown pass to their tallies. Schultz and Farronato caught the respective passes.
Schaffer-Neitz capped off the game’s scoring with ten minutes left in the fourth quarter for his second touchdown run.
The story of the night was no doubt Spears, who didn’t believe he would ever play at the Silver Bowl again.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Spears. “When I went down, I didn’t think I’d ever be able to play with my brothers again.”
Spears threw just five passes in the game but completed three of them for a total of 69 yards and two touchdowns.
The Braves will play their final game of the season next week against Southern Columbia. The Tigers are 6-3 this season and are coming off a dominant win over Wyoming Area, where they put up 55 points.
As for the Red Tornadoes, their next game will be at home against Shamokin, by far the biggest game of the year for both squads. The Indians are 5-4 on the season and are coming off back-to-back wins against Central Columbia and Greater Nanticoke.
“No one wants to be that team to lose the Coal Bucket,” added Spears.
MOUNT CARMEL 42, SHIKELLAMY 20
MOUNT CARMEL (9-0);7;21;14;0 – 42
SHEKELLAMY (1-8);0;14;0;6 – 20
SCORE BY QUARTER
First Quarter
MCA-Michael Farronato 7 yard run (Drew Yagodzinskie kick), 00:54
Second Quarter
MCA-Jacob Shultz 10 pass from Cole Spears (kick failed), 11:17
S-Jayden Packer 62 pass from Luke Snyder (Nick Koontz kick), 11:00
S-Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 90 run (Koontz kick), 9:50
MCA-Garrett Varano 25 pass from Gavin Marshalek (2-pt good), 7:15
MCA-Luke Blessing 6 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 00:45
Third Quarter
MCA-Shultz 27 pass from Spears (Yagodzinskie kick), 5:40
MCA-Farronato 5 pass from Gavin Marshalek (Yagodzinskie kick), 3:08
Fourth Quarter
S-Schaffer-Neitz 14 yard run (2-pt no-good), 10:19
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;MCA
First Downs; 3;15
Rushing Yards;25-136;52-171
Passing Yards;102;182
Passing;6-22-3;10-20-0
Fumbles-lost; 3-0;6-3
Penalties-yards;9-45;5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 11-121, 2 TDs; Derek Turber-Ortiz 6-24; Luke Snyder 5-5; Lucas Wetzel 3-(-14). Mount Carmel: Michael Farronato 7-34, TD; Ryan Weidner 7-34; Xavier Diaz 7-32; Luke Blessing 7-29, TD; Jacob Zarski 6-18; Garrett Varano 4-16; Tait Adams 2-9; Al Bailey 1-5; Andrew Lukoskie 4-5; Michael Kismal 1-1; Cole Spears 1-0; Jacob Schultz 1-0; Orville Fesniak 1-(-5); Gavin Marshalek 3-(-7).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Snyder 1-1-0 for 62 yards, TD; Wetzel 5-21-3 for 40 yards. Mount Carmel: Marshalek 7-15-0 for 113 yards, 2 TDs; Spears 3-5-0 for 69 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Jayden Packer 2-72, TD; Snyder 3-35; Schaffer-Neitz 1-(-5). Mount Carmel: Schultz 3-69, 2 TDs; Farronato 3-45, TD; Garrett Varano 2-35, TD; Matthew Scicchitano 1-19; Diaz 1-14.