CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia's Ava Novak scored 22 points — including the 1,000th of her career — but Mount Carmel rallied in the second half to top the Tigers, 49-44 in a battle of District 4 and state powers.
The Tigers (7-7) led by nine at halftime after scoring 31 points in the first 16 minutes. The Red Tornadoes clamped down in the second half, limiting their rival to just 11 points in the final two quarters.
Mount Carmel (13-2) outscored Southern 16-5 in the fourth quarter to complete the rally.
Ava Chapman and Katie Witkoski led Mount Carmel with 13 points each, while Alyssa Reisinger hit 8-of-10 free throws on her way to 10 points.
Mount Carmel 49, Southern Columbia 44
Mount Carmel (13-2) 49
Ava Chapman 5 0-0 13; Jenna Pizzoli 3 0-2 7; Abbey Kolkis 0 2-2 2; Rachel Witkoski 1 2-3 4; Katie Witkoski 5 1-2 13; Alyssa Reisinger 1 8-10 10. Totals 15 13-19 49.
3-point goals: Chapman 3, Pizzoli, K. Witkoski 2.
Did not score: Sydney Reed.
Southern Columbia (7-7) 44
Ella Podgurski 1 0-0 2; Alli Griscavage 3 1-2 7; Alana Renter 0 1-2 1; Tatum Klebon 1 0-0 3; Loren Gehret 3 2-3 9; Ava Novak 8 1-3 22. Totals 16 5-10 44.
3-point goals: Klebon, Gehret, Novak.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;13;11;9;16 — 49
Southern Columbia;18;15;6;5 — 44
JV: Mount Carmel 48-19; Lily Mowery 12, Sydney Reed 11.