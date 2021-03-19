Dani Rae Renno wanted only one thing when she and her Mount Carmel teammates went to the locker room trailing at halftime of last week's District 4 Class 2A title game.
It wasn't an orange wedge.
"I knew Coach was going to have a plan," Renno said. "We have full confidence in her. Coach Lisa's been doing this for how many years? Look at the banners in our gym; her name is on all of them.
"We might have to work harder to dig ourselves out, but I knew we could."
Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano, meanwhile, was counting on her group of three-year starters to channel the pressure and rise to the occasion, to execute any adjustments despite the high stakes.
"We've been down before and we've battled back," she said. "It was a six-point game at halftime (27-21), and that's two, three possessions. That's really nothing. We talked a lot about getting to the next play and taking one possession at a time. You don't need to go out and panic and rush things.
"They didn't panic, and I think that speaks to our leadership on the team. They've been there before."
There was no margin for error, however, in Mount Carmel's bid to extend its string of state playoff appearances to 12 years.
The Red Tornadoes had to win the district final, as only champions qualified for PIAA tournament play due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
That hadn't been an issue in years past. They won 10 of the previous 11 district crowns, and qualified by winning a consolation game the one other time.
In last week's final, they fell behind league rival Southern Columbia 11-6 early. They then trailed 16-11 at the end of the first quarter in the midst of what became a significant drought. Mount Carmel went scoreless for a span of 5 minutes, 13 seconds, and the Tigers went on a 9-0 run for a 22-11 advantage with just less than four minutes to play in the half.
"I didn't think we were giving our best effort on the rebounds," Varano said. "I thought we had a size advantage at times, and we didn't take advantage of it. And we didn't get good looks at times. We were rushing some of our shots.
"Southern came out and played really well."
The key halftime maneuver was a shift to full-court pressure, a 1-2-2 zone that was more valuable to the Red Tornadoes' energy level than in producing turnovers. The Tigers broke the press six consecutive times, but Mount Carmel still surged ahead 33-29 with a 12-2 run highlighted by two of senior point guard Lauren Ayres' 16 season 3-pointers.
"The coaches have always preached confidence to me," Ayres said. "I mean, they've threatened me before, that if I don't shoot the ball I'm in trouble. It's just having the confidence in myself — the confidence they put into me — to pull the trigger."
Southern tied the score at the end of the three quarters, and then went ahead 46-41 early in the fourth. When Renno responded with eight consecutive points, the Red Tornadoes seized momentum (and the lead) for good.
"We were diving on the floor ... just making plays that flip a game," said Mount Carmel senior Lauren Shedleski. "Getting those 50/50 plays, those are what make or break a game like this."
The Red Tornadoes face another challenge in Friday's state quarterfinal game. District 2 champion Holy Cross (12-4) boasts a pair of 1,000-point scorers in 5-foot-9 junior Kaci Kranson (21 ppg.) and 5-9 senior Abbey Lentowski (18 ppg.). The Crusaders, playing in states for the third year in a row, lost twice to Dunmore, once to District 2 Class 3A champ Riverside, and their season opener at Old Forge.
Mount Carmel (16-5) counters with Renno, a 6-2 two-time all-state post who ranks fifth in program history with 1,516 career points. She averages 21.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Shedleski is second on the team at 10.0 ppg., and she has totaled a team-best 38 3-pointers. Ayres leads the Red Tornadoes with 76 assist and 50 steals.
Caroline Fletcher, the fourth senior starter, averages 5 rebounds, 4 points and 3 assists per game.
"We have a really deep bench, and I think that really helps us throughout the season," said Ayres, "but having four seniors on the court that have now done this (won districts) for four years in a row ... experience always wins."