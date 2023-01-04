DANVILLE — Kaden Hine and Ryan Weidner opened Wednesday’s dual meet against Danville with pins to help Mount Carmel get off to a fast start.
The opening pins, mixed with timely decisions, was enough for the Red Tornadoes to hold on for a 35-33 win over the Ironmen.
“Kaden Hine is giving up a lot of weight, but I know he’s tough,” Mount Carmel coach Tom McDonald said. “He’s a strong kid, so we move him up in the lineup. It was great he came out and started us off and we kept it going.”
Hine opened the match at 189, and pinned Troy Raup with 36.7 seconds left in the second period. Hine overcame a strong start from Raup that saw him jump out to an early lead.
“In the second period, I got him and ‘fat-man’ rolled him, and pinned him,” Hine said. “When I got him on his back, and saw him hit the mat it felt good.”
Weidner followed with a pin of Jeremy Blake at 215 to give the Red Tornadoes a 12-0 lead.
“We knew they had a tough heavyweight and middle weight,” McDonald said. “We had to get our wins when we could. It worked out well for us. Danville is a great team and we’ll see a lot of those kids in the postseason.”
A special moment happened at the beginning of the match when 285-pounder Gunner Treibley, who began his career at Meadowbrook Christian School, was honored for his hundredth victory.
“He’s a kid you want in the room and a captain you want on the team,” Kanaskie said. “He’s excited about every kid. They don’t come any better.”
Treibley didn’t waste any time celebrating as he quickly marched off the mat and prepared for his 285 showdown with Maddox Lamas. Treibley pinned Lamas with 1:19 left in the opening period.
“It’s something you work for as a high school wrestler,” Treibley said. “I’m not finished yet. It didn’t really fill the hole in my heart. I went to states last year and didn’t get anything. That’s what we’re really after this year getting back into that state bracket.”
Another that went Danville’s way was Aaron Springer’s 8-6 decision over Brody Brinkish at 107. The win gave Danville two consecutive, cutting Mount Carmel’s lead to 12-9.
It was a rematch for both guys who wrestled to overtime in the DKI’s earlier in the season. Springer won that match 7-5.
Both wrestles defended each other well, and failed to get any points in the opening period. That changed in the second when a furious rally by both resulted in a 5-4 lead for Brinkish.
“It was a great match between both,” McDonald said. “We didn’t win that one, but Brinkish has been doing great for us. He’s really helping the team.”
Springer came back to record two takedowns in the third period to pull out an 8-6 decision.
“Austin is just a kid that is a product of hard work,” Danville coach Seth Kanaskie said. “He got an opportunity and he’s taken advantage of it.”
Mount Carmel 35, Danville 33
189: Kaden Hine (M) pinned Troy Raup (D), 3:36; 215: Ryan Weidner (M) pinned Jeremy Blake (D), 3:36; 285: Gunner Treibley (D) pinned Maddox Lamas (M), 1:19; 107: Austin Springer (D) defeated Brady Brinkash (M), 8-6; 114: Gavin Kotzo (M) won by forfeit; 121: Kris Kalbarchick (M) won by forfeit; 127: Kody Figard (M) pinned Ryan Steckley (D), 3:18; 133: Brady Nakoski (M) tech fall Hayden Gemberling (D); 139: Eli Welliver (D) defeated Lukas Carpenter (M), 2-0; 145: Kyle VandenHeuvel (D) won by forfeit; 152: Wes Whapham (D) defeated Ben Miller, 9-5; 160: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Andrew Lukoskie (M), 3:25; 172: Aaron Johnson (D) defeated Jon Morgante (M), 1:40.