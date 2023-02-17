SUNBURY — The Mount Carmel girls basketball team got off to a commanding start in its 41-18 win over Jersey Shore in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference semifinals on Thursday at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
The win puts the Red Tornadoes in the PHAC championship tonight at 6 p.m., where they will play Bloomsburg.
"I'm definitely excited for these girls and this team," said Mount Carmel center Alyssa Reisinger. "I mean we've come so far this season, and I think it really showed (Thursday) that we deserve to be there."
The Red Tornadoes' defense pressured the Bulldogs from the start. Rachel Witkoski stole an inbounds pass, and found her sister Katie for the first points of the game. Reisinger then scored on a put back after an offensive rebound. After Ava Chapman found Katie Witkoski in the post to make it 6-0, the Bulldogs called a 30-second timeout. Following another turnover by the Bulldogs, Katie Witkoski passed it to Reisinger, who scored another two points in the post.
After scoring eight quick points, the Red Tornadoes struggled offensively for the rest of the quarter. Luckily for the Red Tornadoes, their defense kept getting stops. The Bulldogs didn't score until the 1:02 mark of the quarter when Peyton Dincher made a pair of free throws. Even though they kept the Bulldogs' offense in check, the Red Tornadoes only led 8-2 after the first eight minutes.
Katie Witkoski started off the second quarter with a reverse lay up. The Bulldogs responded after Jocelyn McCracken scored on a put back to make the score 10-4.
From that point on, the Red Tornadoes dominated as they ended the half on a 16-0 run. Reisinger got things going after Katie Witkoski found her in the post again. During the run, Bulldogs struggled to contain Reisinger, which resulted in foul trouble and free throws for Reisinger. The Bulldogs committed 10 fouls in the first half compared to six for the Red Tornadoes.
After Reisinger made three free throws, Reisinger caught an inbounds pass and banked in a shot to make it 17-4. Reisinger then scored five more points after completing a three-point play. Then, Reisinger showed she can be productive without the ball as she Karli Berkoski. Reisinger scored one more time before the end of the half as she got a shot off before time expired to give her team a 26-4 lead going into the locker room.
"It's what we work on everyday in practice," Reisinger said. "If the shots aren't falling, the inside's gonna be there and these girls they know how to get that ball in there and it really worked out."
Reisinger scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half.
"I thought she was very disciplined," said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. "In the beginning of the game, she was passing it off and finding Katie underneath for easy layups. In the end of the second quarter, I thought she that started to come into her own a little bit."
The Bulldogs scored the first five points of the third quarter to cut the lead to 26-9. Then, the Red Tornadoes squashed any hopes of a Bulldogs' comeback after earning back-to-back layups from Katie Witkoski. Witkoski's scores were the start of a 13-4 run that pushed the Red Tornadoes lead to 39-13 by the end of the quarter.
Witkoski joined Reisinger in double digits with 10 points on the night. Witkoski's play on both sides of the ball was a huge reason for the Red Tornadoes' success on Thursday. Defensively, Witkoski garnered five steals that led to extra possessions for the offense.
"Katie, sometimes she just has a knack for being at the right place at the right time," Varano said. "She's always watching the court. She doesn't just watch her player and she came away with some big steals."
Another factor in the Red Tornadoes' win was their ability to rebound. The Red Tornadoes continually grabbed offensive rebounds and Reisinger used her 6-foot frame to give her team more possessions. Overall, Reisinger earned seven rebounds.
"Rebounding plays a huge part in games like these," Reisinger said. "When you have a size advantage, you gotta get the boards and get those second-chance shots and that's how it played out."
With the win, the Red Tornadoes improve to 21-2 on the season. One of those losses was to Bloomsburg, which earned a 42-39 win on Jan. 6. The Red Tornadoes avenged the loss with a 59-49 win on Feb. 6. Bloomsburg defeated Central Columbia 51-36 in the other semifinal game on Thursday.
The Red Tornadoes are seeking their first PHAC championship since 2017.
"When you play back-to-back like that, it's tough for both teams," Varano said. "We'll just have to come ready to play."
MOUNT CARMEL 41, JERSEY SHORE 18
Mount Carmel (21-2) 41
Alyssa Reisinger 8 4-7 20; Katie Witkoski 5 0-2 10; Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-1 5; Ava Chapman 0 2-4 2; Karli Berkoski 1 0-0 2, Abbey Klokis 0 1-2 1, Rachel Witkoski 0 1-3 1. Totals 16 8-19 41.
3-point goals: Pizzoli.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Lilly Mowery, Anna Grace Renno, Sarah Sosky.
Jersey Shore (17-6) 18
Jocelyn McCracken 4 0-0 8; Peyton Dincher 2 2-2 7; Sophie Stover 1 0-0 2; Paige Wheary 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 3-4 18.
3-point goals: Dincher.
Did not score: Rayne Herritt, Cailyn Schall, Hannah Heaton, Isabella Fleegle, Celia Shemory, Rachel Lorson, Jaymison Stellfox, Destiny Budman, Avery Depasqua, Mya Lehman.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;8;18;13;2 — 41
Jersey Shore;2;2;8;5 — 18