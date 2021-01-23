MOUNT CARMEL — In order to win matches against above-average teams, Mount Carmel — a team that’s already short on numbers — can’t afford to give up many bonus points.
Unfortunately for the Red Tornadoes, the inexperience in the majority of their young wrestlers continued to show on Friday night, as they fell victim to five falls in a 45-16 loss to Central Columbia.
Pair the pins with two forfeits and a decision, and the Blue Jays (4-4) were simply too much for the Red Tornadoes (3-8) to handle.
One bright spot for Mount Carmel is the continued flawless start of returning state qualifier Damon Backes. He opened the meet with a pin, beating defending Central Sectional champion Dylan Devlin in 2:57 in the 215-pound bout.
“He’s strong as an ox,” Mount Carmel coach Tom McDonald Sr. said of Backes (11-0), who is currently ranked 14th in the state at his weight class. “With his motor, he can just keep going and going. He works just as hard in the room. We’re going to see him wrestle some good matches this weekend, so we’ll see where he competes against some of the top-ranked guys in the state.”
The Blue Jays would answer right back, as heavyweight Logan McWilliams stuck Ryan Weidner for the count in 2:53 after straining to roll him for the first 45 seconds of the second period.
“After the loss at 215, Logan got us pointed in the right direction,” Central coach Jeremiah Johnson said. “He’s one of those guys that continues to get better each match. He doesn’t have a ton of wrestling experience, so he’s starting to figure out what he needs to do — how to turn guys and use his size and his athleticism to his advantage. He’s starting to really figure it out a little bit.”
After exchanging forfeits until 126, Blue Jays’ freshman Alexander Hosler picked up exactly where McWilliams left off, pinning Ezequiel Toro in 3:48 to give the Blue Jays an 18-12 lead at the time.
“He’s wrestling well right now,” Johnson said of Hosler. “He’s a very coachable kid. He listens and tries to do the things that we work on in the room, and it’s starting to show. He’s wrestling well right now, so hopefully he can continue to progress. He’s only a freshman right now, so the sky is the limit for him if he continues working, listening and getting better each match.”
In the next contest, 22nd-ranked Trevor McDonald relentlessly attacked reigning district place-winner Colton Chipeleski, racking up six takedowns en route to an 18-5 major decision.
With the victory, McDonald joined Backes as Mount Carmel’s other 11-0 wrestler.
“We bumped Trevor up to try to get him a good matchup,” said McDonald Sr., Trevor’s father. “He’s a good wrestler and I’m glad we could get him some work heading into this weekend. Once he gets going, he just can’t stop. He’s really good on his feet and never stops moving. He doesn’t get tired.”
After a tough start to the season against a few premier opponents, Central’s Isaac Kester — ranked 18th at 145 pounds — picked up the fifth victory of his senior campaign, as he needed only 46 seconds to pin Jonny Slovick.
“He’s wrestled quite a gauntlet here to start, his three losses are all to state-ranked wrestlers,” Johnson said of Kester. “He’s had to grind out a couple wins, but that’s what you expect out of your seniors who have been here and done that. When they have a match that they’re supposed to win, they go out and take care of business.”
The most entertaining bout of the evening was at 152 pounds, where Central’s Josiah Caballo narrowly held on to the 6-1 lead he accumulated early on, outlasting a late surge by Mount Carmel freshman Maddox Reed to earn the 6-5 decision.
Troy Johnson and Greyson Shaud, two of Central’s most reliable wrestlers, concluded the match with second-period pins at 172 and 189, respectively. The duo are now a combined 15-1 this year.
Mount Carmel is already back in action today, as it travels to Southern Columbia to participate in a quad meet, along with Milton and Faith Christian Academy.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 45, MOUNT CARMEL 16
215: Damon Backes (MC) pinned Dylan Devlin, 2:57; 285: Logan McWilliams (CC) pinned Ryan Weidner, 2:53; 106: Kris Kalbarchick (MC) won by forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Marcus Long (CC) won by forfeit; 126: Alexander Hosler (CC) pinned Ezequiel Toro, 3:48; 132: double forfeit; 138: Trevor McDonald (MC) maj. dec. Colton Chipeleski, 18-5; 145: Isaac Kester (CC) pinned Jonny Slovick, :46; 152: Josiah Caballo (CC) dec. Maddox Reed, 6-5; 160: Gage Chipeleski (CC) won by forfeit; 172: Troy Johnson (CC) pinned Thomas Davitt, 2:18; 189: Greyson Shaud (CC) pinned Tyler Owens, 2:14.