WASHINGTON — Pius Suter scored twice, Robert Hagg ended a 75-game goal drought and the Detroit Red Wings stayed hot by beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The Red Wings won for the sixth time in seven games, moving ahead of the Capitals in the Eastern Conference wild-card race and taking another step to ending their six-year playoff drought. Washington lost a fifth in a row in regulation — its longest stretch without a point since January 2014, the last time the team missed the postseason.
Detroit kept rolling despite Dylan Larkin getting ejected 12:43 in for cross-checking T.J. Oshie in the face. Larkin, a pending free agent and the Red Wings' captain, had been their best player during this run with seven goals and six assists in six games since the NHL All-Star break.
Hagg scored for the first time since Oct. 25, 2021 — two teams ago — and Suter got one goal short-handed in the first period and another at even strength in the third. Ville Husso made 26 saves.
Washington's only goal came on a major penalty to Larkin, when Tom Wilson redirected a shot from Erik Gustafsson past Husso. Darcy Kuemper allowed three goals on 25 shots, and former Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha was knocked out of the Capitals lineup in the second period with an undisclosed upper-body injury.
Alex Ovechkin missed a fourth consecutive game for the death of his father. The Capitals got fourth-line center Nic Dowd back after missing more than a month, but that didn't help their offensive woes as they scored two or fewer goals for the fifth time in six games.
Canadiens 5, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Sam Montembeault stopped three breakaways and made 37 saves as the Montreal Canadiens stunned the Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night, snapping New Jersey's six-game home winning streak.
Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic and Nick Suzuki scored in a 1:13 span in the second period to put Montreal ahead. Justin Barron, Rem Pitlick and Mike Matheson also scored for the Canadiens, who snapped a two-game skid despite getting 18 shots.
Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, which lost for only the third time in 18 games (13-3-2). Vitek Vanecek had 13 saves in losing for the sixth time (24-6-3).
Montembeault was difference, stoning Brendon Smith, Miles Wood and Mercer on breakaways while making outstanding stops on Ondrej Palat an Bratt in close, the latter when he was looking the wrong way and the shot hit off his pad.
Kovavcevic snapped a 1-all tie at 2:29 of the second period when he beat Vanecek from between the circles on a nice setup by Jesse Ylonen. It was his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 6.
Suzuki, who also had an assist, stretched the lead to two goals with a shot to the corner on an odd-man rush after a New Jersey turnover in the offensive zone.
Pitlick made it 4-1, capping a rush up the ice early in the third period. After Mercer scored on a power play to cut the lead to 4-2, Matheson scored into an empty net with 3:47 to go to ice the game.
Hurricanes 4, Blues 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the first eight minutes to break a 19-game goal drought and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Sebastian Aho had a second-period goal, and Seth Jarvis added a goal and two assists. Svechnikov also had an assist as the Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row and for the 11th time in their last 12.
Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots for his fifth consecutive victory.
Justin Faulk scored for St. Louis. The Blues lost their third in a row and haven't won a road game since Jan. 8. They've dropped five straight away from home.
Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.
Svechnikov scored 1:26 into the game. That ended what had been the longest goal drought in the winger's 338-game NHL career. His second goal came at 7:57, converting a rebound of a Jarvis shot.
Faulk, a former Carolina defenseman, scored at 3:59 of the second period and threatened again later in the period.
Then Aho's goal at 16:36 of the second restored the two-goal cushion. It was his team-leading 25th goal this season, giving him 12 in the last 13 games.