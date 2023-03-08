The Associated Press
DETROIT — Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal with 4:07 remaining, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a six-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
Wild 4, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves, and Minnesota extended its points streak to 11 games with a victory over Winnipeg.
The Wild are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games.
Flyers’ DeAngelo suspended
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net.
DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct Tuesday for pushing a stick into Perry’s lower body.