June 12 will be a very special day for my wife and I. It will be our 40th anniversary. I don’t know how most folks celebrate such an event, but my wife, when asked what she would like to do, chose making a visit to Pennsylvania’s elk range.
The elk region has been a special place for us for about 25 years now and why not? This rural part of the state not only offers an opportunity to view elk, but also deer, bear, bobcat, coyote, porcupine, fisher, black squirrels, turkeys, grouse, rattlesnakes and a multitude of other interesting critters.
This mountainous region offers lots of activities including plenty of open spaces to hunt, fish, canoe, kayak, hike and explore the great outdoors. For my wife, the big draw is the photography opportunities — beautiful landscapes, waterways and a bountiful population of wildlife. Knowing my bride of 40 years better maybe than she even knows herself, I can assure you sheíll be packing two or three digital cameras, lenses, and quite possibly a few trail cams to set up at likely-looking locations.
What creatures will she be targeting? Primarily elk and deer, but past trips have provided opportunities to photograph many other species. Besides the creatures mentioned earlier in this article, weíve even managed to snap a few bald eagle photos — one of Karen’s favorite species to photograph.
Thinking about it, I can’t believe how lucky a fellow I am. Who else can say they started dating a girl who had no experience hunting, fishing or chasing critters with a camera, only to have her take up all three pastimes in order to spend time with the fellow she chose to share her life with?
When I consider how she might have chosen to spend our anniversary shopping in a city or visiting some other location where I would be an unenthusiastic follower, I can’t help but feel incredibly lucky. Would I have gone to such a location? Yes, but I honestly wouldn’t have enjoyed it very much. Maybe we won’t be dining in a fine restaurant offering more forks than an old redneck like me would know what to do with, but a steak and potato grilled and enjoyed at a rustic cabin with the lady I love sounds like a little bit of heaven for this country boy.
If you have an interest in the outdoors and aren’t familiar with Pennsylvania’s elk region, also referred to as the PA Wilds, I would certainly recommend it. Located mostly in Elk, Cameron and Clearfield Counties, it is easy to reach by traveling Interstate 80. Though rural, much of the area’s economy is based on tourism. With this in mind, a quick search on the internet should provide you with a list of not only lodging opportunities, but places worth visiting as well. Much of this area is public land, including not only state gamelands but state forests, state parks and even federal land holdings. All there for you to discover and enjoy.
Popular locations to visit include the Elk Country Visitor Center, located near Benezette — the heart of the elk region, the Case Knife and Zippo Museum, located in Bradford and the Kinzua Viaduct — a sight that must be seen to be truly appreciated.
At one time much of this region was scarred and fouled from mining and timbering. Today however, thanks to a great effort on the part of both state and federal government, along with hunter-funded organizations as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the National Wild Turkey Federation and a number of others, a great many improvements have been made to restore the area’s natural beauty.
If you’re an outdoor enthusiast like my wife and I, consider a visit. I truly believe you will find something of interest.