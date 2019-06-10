The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joey Votto tied the game for the Cincinnati Reds with a two-out single in the seventh inning, and Eugenio Suárez followed with the go-ahead hit as Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep, rallying to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon.
Bryce Harper got tangled up in a pair of plays at the plate, scoring from second on a misplayed popup but getting thrown out on an attempted steal of home.
n Brewers 5, Pirates 2
MILWAUKEE — Mike Moustakas launched a homer that won a new car for a fan, NL MVP Christian Yelich hit his major-league leading 24th home run on his bobblehead day, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game sweep.
Moustakas connected for his 20th homer off Francisco Liriano (1-1), a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the eighth inning that hit a promotional car perched above the right-center field fence. The Brewers said season ticketholder Mark Gruber was the fortunate fan. He’ll get the keys to his new SUV in a pregame presentation on June 20.
n Nationals 5, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive home runs in a span of seven pitches off Craig Stammen (4-3) with one out in the eighth.
n Braves 7, Marlins 6, 12 innings
MIAMI— Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer as Atlanta overcame a 5-1, ninth-inning deficit against Sergio Romo, and Matt Joyce delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the 12th off Adam Conley (1-6).
n Mets 6, Rockies 1
NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard (4-4) allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, and Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs off Jeff Hoffman (1-3).
Jeurys Familia and Hector Santiago finished the two-hitter as New York took two of three from the Rockies to complete a 4-2 homestand. Up next, the first two Subway Series games of the season at Yankee Stadium.
Colorado won 10-of-12 before dropping the final two games of the series.
n Dodgers 1, Giants 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Walker Buehler (7-1) and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and Max Muncy homered into McCovey Cove off Madison Bumgarner (3-6) in the first inning, then exchanged words with the ace as he rounded the bases.
Buehler allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked one over seven innings.
n Cubs 5, Cardinals 1
CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks tossed one-run ball over seven innings to continue his dominance over St. Louis, lifting Chicago.
Carlos González hit his first homer with the Cubs and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Chicago completed a three-game sweep of its NL Central rivals and a 6-1 homestand.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 7, Indians 6, 10 innings
CLEVELAND — Aaron Hicks delivered an RBI double off Oliver Pérez (1-1) with two outs as New York overcame errors in the ninth by stars Aroldis Chapman (1-1) and Didi Gregorius, and avoided a sweep.
Stephen Tarpley, recalled earlier when the Yankees placed Domingo Germán on the injured list, struck out the side in the 10th for his first big league save.
n Astros 4, Orioles 0
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, connecting off Dylan Bundy (3-7) in the fourth inning. The 21-year-old was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game while leading the Pacific Coast League with 23 home runs.
Wade Miley (6-3) yielded six hits and struck out five in six-plus innings. Roberto Osuna retired Rio Ruiz on a grounder for his 17th save.
n Rays 6, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Brandon Lowe hit a pair of solo homers that totaled 890 feet, and Blake Snell (4-5) allowed one run and five hits over six innings for Tampa Bay, which took three of four from the World Series champions.
n Twins 12, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth straight game, and Miguel Sanó, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also connected.
Jake Odorizzi (9-2) allowed one run on five hits and one walk in six innings.
n White Sox 5, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jiménez launched a 471-foot home run, and Reynaldo López (4-6) allowed one run and four hits in six innings.
n Mariners 9, Angels 3
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Edwin Encarnación hit two homers, including the 400th of his career, and Tom Murphy added two more.
n A’s 9, Rangers 8
ARLINGTON, Texas — Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month as Oakland built an 8-0 lead, and hung on for a four-game split.
INTERLEAGUE
n Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte homered during an eight-run burst in the third inning, and Arizona completed a three-game sweep.