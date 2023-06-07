The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz hit a 458-foot drive for his first major league homer, and Will Benson hit a game-ending home run in the ninth that lifted the Cincinnati Reds over Los Angeles 8-6 on Wednesday night, and extended the Dodgers’ losing streak to a season-high four.
De La Cruz hit an 0-1 fastball from Noah Syndergaard in the first inning that left the bat at 114.8 mph and landed into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park. The two-run homer tied the score 2-2.
A day after making his big league debut, the 21-year-old switch-hitter had the second-hardest-hit home run by a player 21 or younger since Statcast started tracking in 2015, behind only Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 115.9 mph on Aug. 21, 2020.
De La Cruz played shortstop a day after manning third, He tripled on a curveball in the third as part of a 2-for-4 night, a drive that went to the wall in right-center on four hops.
Cincinnati overcame a 6-2 deficit in a four-run third on Jonathan India’s sacrifice fly, Spencer Steer’s RBI single and Tyler Stephenson’s two-run homer.
Braves 7, Mets 5
ATLANTA — Michael Harris II hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning, and Atlanta rallied to beat New York for its fourth straight victory.
The third-place Mets wasted a three-run lead for the second straight night. They have lost five straight for the first time since 2021, and at 30-32 dropped 71/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
New York slugger Pete Alonso was hit on the left wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning. The Mets said Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 22 homers, has a bruise and will get a CT scan today.
Mets co-ace Max Scherzer gave up five runs and 11 hits, one shy of his career high, in 5 2/3 innings.
Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Zach Davies earned his first victory in more than a year, Corbin Carroll homered, and NL West-leading Arizona defeated Washington.
The surprising Diamondbacks have won eight of 10, lead the National League with 37 victories, and hold a two-game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division.
Davies (1-1) had not earned a win since May 13, 2022, going 24 consecutive starts without one.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 5, Red Sox 2
CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game, and Cleveland beat Boston.
Rosario singled twice against Kutter Crawford (1-3), then had an RBI double off Justin Garza as the Guardians scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to erase a 2-1 deficit.
Bell drove in a pair to give him eight RBIs during the streak that began May 28. Naylor had two singles and a double for Cleveland, which has split the first two games of the series.
Rookie Tanner Bibee (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing one earned, for his first victory at Progressive Field. The right-hander struck out two and gave up four hits in his eighth start since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus.
Emmanuel Clase worked a hitless ninth for his MLB-best 20th save.
Blue Jays 3, Astros 2
TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs, and Toronto beat Houston.
Chris Bassitt (7-4) gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks over eight innings in winning consecutive starts. Jordan Romano closed for his 16th save in 19 chances for the Blue Jays. They have won nine of 12.
The game was played under a closed roof at Rogers Centre due to air quality concerns due to wildfires.
Hector Neris (3-2) was the loser.
Rays 2, Twins 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena homered leading off the ninth inning to lift major league-best Tampa Bay past AL Central-leading Minnesota.
After Minnesota tied it in the top of the inning, Arozarena sent an 0-1 pitch from Jhoan Duran (1-2) to the opposite field into the stands in right-center field.
Jason Adam (1-2) blew his fourth save opportunity in 13 chances when the Twins rallied in the ninth.
Adam hit Donovan Solano with one out and walked Max Kepler after pinch-runner Michael A. Taylor stole second. Taylor then swiped third before Royce Lewis tied it with an RBI single.
Minnesota loaded the bases when Will Castro was hit by a pitch, but third baseman Isaac Paredes started a nifty double play with a tumbling throw to second on Ryan Jeffers’ grounder.
Paredes also homered, and six Rays pitchers combined on a three-hitter.
Yankees-White Sox ppd.
NEW YORK — The Yankees announced that the game against Chicago at Yankee Stadium has been postponed because of the poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader today.
INTERLEAGUE
A’s 9, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Oakland began a three-game series in Pittsburgh by essentially doing whatever they could to give away what became a 15th straight road loss.
The fundamentals manager Mark Kotsay keeps telling his players they need to be great at were lacking. Yet, rather than have one missed opportunity bleed into another, the A’s responded by doing something that’s been almost historically rare during the first two months of the season.
They won. Twice.
Ryan Noda homered, and reached base four times, and Hogan Harris took advantage of a massive first inning by his teammates on Wednesday to earn his first major league victory.
Less than 18 hours after winning on the road for the first time in a month, Oakland jumped on Roansy Contreras (3-5) early to capture a series for just the third time in 2023.
Oakland’s first seven batters reached against Contreras (3-5). All seven scored to give Harris (1-0) a massive cushion before he threw a pitch.
Brewers 10, Orioles 2
MILWAUKEE — Joey Wiemer homered twice, Willy Adames also went deep in his return from the concussion list, and Corbin Burnes pitched eight shutout innings in Milwaukee’s blowout of Baltimore.
Wiemer went 4-for-4 with a pair of two-run shots, a double and a career-high five RBIs. This marked the first time the rookie center fielder had more than two hits in a game.
During his eight-game hitting streak, Wiemer has gone 13-of-27 to improve his batting average from .195 to .231.
Cardinals 1, Rangers 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Alec Burleson pulled a first-pitch homer to right field in the eighth inning, and St. Louis beat Texas , ending Rangers infielder Marcus Semien’s hitting streak at 25 games.
Semien was 0-for-4 to stop the longest streak in the major leagues this season and the longest of his career. The streak tied for the second longest in club history, behind Gabe Kapler’s 28-gamer in 2000.
St. Louis also snapped a five-game losing streak and ended the surging Rangers’ five-game winning streak.
Jordan Hicks (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the victory, and Ryan Helsley finished for his seventh save in 11 attempts.
Jon Gray (6-2) pitched the second complete game of his career in a losing effort, ending a personal six-game winning streak. He allowed four hits, walked none, and struck out a season-high 12.
Marlins 6, Royals 1
MIAMI — Luis Arraez singled twice to raise his major league-leading batting average to .403, and help Miami beat Kansas City.
Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs for the Marlins, who won their sixth straight.
Padres 10, Mariners 3
SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto had a career-high five hits with four RBIs, Gary Sánchez hit his fourth home in nine games since joining San Diego to help the Padres rout Seattle.
Soto had four singles and a double, raising his average to .265 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs as the Padres tied their season high with 17 hits.
Phillies-Tigers ppd.
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s series finale against Detroit was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The game was rescheduled for 6:05 p.m. today, originally an off day for both teams.