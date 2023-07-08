SELINSGROVE — After a July 4th weekend filled with thunderstorms and cancellations, the Selinsgrove Speedway opened a two-race weekend Saturday night with Todd Reed picking up the win in the PASS 305 Sprint Cars.
In the big race of the season, Brad Mitch, who ran his first race of the season, and started 10th, won the Lil’ Bob’s Roadrunner feature against a large field.
Zach Rhodes blasted to the front of the sprint car feature from the pole followed by Kenny Heffner, Austin Reed, Timmy Bittner and Kruz Kepner. A lap three caution came out for Bittner, who slowed on the speedway. While under caution, Paul Moyer and Jonathan Swift also pulled from competition.
Rhoads maintained the point but soon had Reed on his tail as Heffner fell back with nose wing damage. Kepner took over third as Jeff Weaver and Doug Dodson battled for fifth.
A lap 13 melee in the fourth turn brought out the yellow again, but was quickly changed to a red for fuel leaking from Chad Phillips racer. No drivers were injured.
On the restart, Reed took the high line around the speedway, and was glued to the back of Rhodes. On lap 16, he nosed ahead but Rhodes fought back to maintain the lead. On the next lap, Reed came off the second turn, and drove into the lead and win. Rhodes, Dodson, Kepner and Ken Duke Jr. rounded out the top five.
“I was glad for that restart.” Reed said. “They gave me a little lane around the top, and I knew my car was good on restarts, but then the motor sputtered. I thought, ‘Jeez’, but it picked back up, and I really got off the second turn and held on in the third and fourth turn.”
305 Sprint Car heats were won by Rhoads, Bittner and Weaver.
Alex Updegraff shot to the front of the 20-lap Roadrunner feature followed by Mike Goodwin, Matt Ney, Bob Bussey and Mitch.
Jake Jones and Nate Romig quickly got by Bussey as Goodwin pulled beside Updegraff down the back stretch on the second lap then suddenly slowed to a stop with a flat tire
Following the restart, Jones dogged Ney at times, pulling beside him before making the pass for second. A lap later Jones was beside Updegraff before making the pass for the lead coming off the second turn in the outside lane. Mitch followed into second, and Ney stopped on the track bringing out the yellow.
When the race resumed, the top four ran nose to tail in a high speed game of tag before Mitch ducked low in the third turn, and took the lead.
Mitch opened a lead and beat Romig, Updegraff, Will Long and Ty Huntsberger.
“I knew I’d have to be patient with Jake.” Mitch said. “He was really fast up high so I knew I’d have to get him low.”
Victorious in the Roadrunner heats were Ney, Romig and Goodwin.
A scary looking accident in the third turn involving Chris Leitzel and Wayne Shaffer occurred late in the Limited Late Model feature with Leitzel ending up on his roof on the inside guardrail. Neither driver was injured but the cleanup effort was still underway at press time.