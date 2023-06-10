SELINSGROVE — Austin Reed shed some early season misfortune Saturday night at the Selinsgrove Speedway, winning the PASS 305 Sprint Car feature.
Daulton Bigler wired the limited late model field for his first win at the speedway.
Reed rocketed to the front of the sprint car feature from the outside pole position followed by Doug Dodson from the second row, pole sitter Kenny Heffner and Erick Knopp.
Mike Alleman rolled to a stop in the fourth turn, bringing out a lap one caution. On the restart, Reed and Dodson opened a gap on the rest of the field.
A lap-nine tangle between Colton Hoover and Dustin Young brought the yellow out as the front pair was starting to hit lapped traffic. Dodson applied pressure on the low side, while Ken Duke Jr. and Logan Spahr made big moves further back in the pack.
Reed was able to keep Dodson behind him the rest of the feature winning by 1.021 seconds. Spahr, Heffner and Duke Jr. rounded out the top five.
“I like these high-speed places.” Reed said. “Our season hasn’t been going as good as we had hoped, but this will help. I knew Doug (Dodson) was down there, so I just held her steady.”
It was Reed’s second-ever win at the speedway.
Seth Schnoke, Logan Jones, Knopp and Dodson all won sprint car heat races, while Young won the B-main.
Bigler got the jump on Devin Frey, and took the lead of the limited late model race. Jim Yoder, DJ Myers and Tyson Mowery followed.
As the front pair drove away, Myers got by Yoder for third, and Tommy Slanker started applying pressure on Yoder for fourth. Myers soon joined the front two battling for the point.
Frey, while racing a close second, slowed on lap 12, bringing out the caution flag.
Myers tested Bigler over the next several laps, trying to get underneath, but Bigler held on for his first win by 4.3 seconds over, Myers, Yoder, Slanker and Zach Kauffman.
“I knew Devin (Frey) was underneath me a couple of times.” Bigler said. “We’ve been friends for a long time, so I knew he’d race me clean.”
Frey, Bigler and Myers won limited late model heats.