MONTGOMERY — Jacob Reed recorded a hat trick — including scoring the final two goals to break a tie game in the second half — to help Meadowbrook Christian defeat Montgomery 4-2 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday.
The Lions took the lead with 7:54 left in the first half when Gavin Millett scored with an assist from Matt Terwilliger. Reed doubled the lead less than two minutes later with an assist from Elijah Cruz.
Montgomery scored the next two goals to tie it with 21:37 left. Four minutes later, Reed put the Lions back ahead with an assist from Millett, and Reed added an insurance goal five minutes later.
Meadowbrook Christian 4,
Montgomery 2
First half
MC-Gavin Millett (Matt Terwilliger), 7:54; MC-Jacob Reed (Elijah Cruz), 6:11; Mont-Owen Sherman, 3:00.
Second half
Mont-Gabe McNear, 21:37; MC-Reed (Millett), 17:30; MC-Reed, 12:20.
Shots: MC, 13-9. Corners: MC, 4-1. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 7 (Michael Eager); Montgomery 9 (Josh Alvarez).
n Midd-West 3, Danville 0
MIDDLEBURG — Nick Eppley, Nathan Hartman and Nolan Stahl each scored to lift the Mustangs to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win.
Eppley opened the scoring just more than 15 minutes into the game, and Hartman doubled Midd-West’s advantage 30 seconds later.
Evan Haas made eight saves for the Ironmen.
Midd-West 3, Danville 0
First half
MW-Nick Eppley, 24:19; MW-Nathan Hartman (Owen Solomon), 23:49.
Second half
MW-Nolan Stahl, 33:10.
Shots: MW, 11-2. Corners: MW, 8-1. Saves: Danville 8 (Evan Haas); Midd-West 1 (Josh Horst).
n Selinsgrove 3,
Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Noah Derr scored twice to help the Seals the HAC-I win.
Nick Ritter opened the scoring midway through the first half, and Derr doubled the advantage with 1:12 left before halftime. Derr scored an insurance goal with 8:46 left in the game.
Cole Catherman made four saves in the shutout.
Selinsgrove 3, Williamsport 0
First half
S-Nick Ritter, 21:26; S-Noah Derr (Matt Gilfert), 1:12.
Second half
S-Derr (Kyle Ruhl), 8:46.
Shots: S, 13-4. Corners: S, 6-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Cole Catherman); Williamsport 10 (Elliott Wannop).
n East Juniata 3,
Halifax 2, OT
HALIFAX — The Tigers overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to earn an overtime victory in Tri-Valley League play.
Jake Brackbill scored in overtime to lift East Juniata. Cade Brubaker and Rowan Smith scored 15 minutes apart in the second half to rally the Tigers.
East Juniata 3, Halifax 2, OT
First half
H-Ethan McCarron (Kyle Book), 22:00; H-Connor Keefer (Payton Latsha), 31:48.
Second half
EJ-Cade Brubaker (Gannon Ryan), 54:11; EJ-Rowan Smith, 69:08.
Overtime
EJ-Jake Brackbill.
Shots: EJ, 11-6. Corners: H, 6-2. Saves: East Juniata 3 (Andrew Hunter); Halifax 8 (Jacob Lindsey).
n Greenwood 9,
Line Mountain 0
MANDATA — Grant Kauffman recorded a hat trick, Avery Morder had four assists and a goal, and the Wildcats rolled to a TVL win over the Eagles.
Jackson Beaver opened the scoring four minutes into the game with an assist from Morder.
Daniel Frye made 19 saves for the Eagles.
Greenwood 9, Line Mountain 0
First half
G-Jackson Beaver (Avery Morder), 4:00; G-Isaac Myers, 7:00; G-Daniel Bellis (Morder), 24:00; G-Bellis (Beaver); 25:00 G-Grant Kauffman (Daniel Capozzoli), 28:00; G-Zander Foltz (Cameron Sarver), 32:00.
Second half
G-Kauffman (Morder), 45:00; G-Kauffman (Morder), 55:00; G-Morder (Kauffman), 58:00.
Shots: G, 28-7. Corners: G, 8-2. Saves: Greenwood 7 (Tyler Sherman); Line Mountain 19 (Daniel Frye).
n Norry Christian 8,
Grace Prep 3
NORTHUMBERLAND — Daniel Hayner scored two goals and had three assists to help the Warriors roll to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Six Warriors (8-2-2, 5-0-2 ACAA) scored as the team remained unbeaten in conference play. Luke Friscia scored his first career goal with 2:32 left for the final margin.
Northumberland Christian 8,
Grace Prep 3
First half
NC-Josh Groninger (Daniel Hayner), 2:21; NC-Cole Knauss (Hayner), 10:22; NC-Henry McElroy (David King), 12:49; GP-Noah Harris, 38:25.
Second half
NC-King (Hayner), 58:56; GP-Dane Jones (Zane Brancefield), 59:33; NC-Groninger (McElroy); NC-Hayner,70:02; NC-Hayner (Samuel Garvin), 75:14; GP-Harris (PK), 76:41; NC-Luke Friscia (Garvin), 77:28.
Shots: NC, 15-8. Corners: NC, 13-1. Saves: Grace Prep 7 (Seth Maas); Northumberland Christian 5 (Justin Ross).
GIRLS
n Norry Christian 8,
Grace Prep 0
NORTHUMBERLAND — Elliana Zwatty recorded a first-half hat trick as the Warriors rolled to the ACAA win.
Emma Treas added a goal and three assists for Norry Christian.
Northumberland Christian 8,
Grace Prep 0
First half
NC-Elliana Zwatty (Emma Treas), 2:11; NC-Zwatty (Treas), 15:21; NC-Emily Garvin, 18:36; NC-Treas (Anna Ulmer), 20:02; NC-Zwatty (Samantha Hudson), 21:54; NC-Garvin (Treas); 26:39.
Second half
NC-Eden Treas (Caryssa Ressler), 42:44; NC-Hudson (Kaitlyn Bookwalter), 55:50.
Shots: NC, 21-1. Corners: NC, 5-0. Saves: Grace Prep 11 (Moriah Smith); Northumberland Christian 1 (Rebekah Hayner 1, Caitlyn Gray 0).