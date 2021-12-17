SUNBURY — Alex Reed said he knew he was an underdog Friday afternoon in his 113-pound match against Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner, yet the Shikellamy sophomore didn’t do a lot to prepare for the state’s No. 6 ranked wrestler.
Reed did not watch video, but he said he watched Gessner on the mat last weekend when both teams competed in the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, where Gessner placed third and Reed was eighth.
“I knew he was good on top, and I made sure I got off the bottom and got right in on my shots,” Reed said.
The strategy worked to perfection as Reed upset Gessner with a pin in 3 minutes, 39 seconds, one of six falls by the Braves in a 54-22 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match, held in front of a large, raucous crowd of students during school hours in Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
Reed (4-2) got an early takedown and tried to work a cradle, but Gessner (6-3) reversed him. Reed took him down again to make it 5-2 after a period. Reed deferred his second-period choice and Gessner reversed him again. This time, Reed not only escaped but hooked onto a reverse cradle and locked it up for the fall.
“We’ve been working on getting him to close the distance a little bit. He typically shoots from too far outside, but he ended up getting a nice single from the outside,” Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch said. “But it was a scramble, he had me on the edge of my seat there before he scored.”
Reed, despite knowing his opponent was ranked, accomplished his goal.
“I just wanted to go in and wrestle my best and try to get the win,” he said.
Boetsch said that Reed, and several of the others, did what the coaches have been preaching, working for bonus points on every takedown.
“We are looking for (bonus points) right away, transitioning out of our shots. In the mix of transition is where you find those points," the first-year coach said.
Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels, making a homecoming to his alma mater, where he wrestled and coached, said the match was three years in the making and the teams will do it again next year in Lewisburg.
Both Michaels and Boetsch were happy with the crowd of students, and the atmosphere they created for the wrestlers.
Michaels said hopes it will influence students, getting them interested in coming out for the sport, both at Shikellamy and Lewisburg.
“The crowd likes to be entertained,” Boetsch added. “And we want to make it entertaining.”
The Braves (1-1) other pinners were Isaac McGregor (138), C.J. Keener (145), Caleb Yoder (160), Coltyn Sempko (170) Eben Kisner (120).
Shikellamy had 15 takedowns to three for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg (1-2) got pins from Chase Long (126), Kaiden Wagner (152) and Cory Mahon (285) but also forfeited three bouts.
Long pinned Kyleigh Price in 2:38 after an even first period. Long got the first takedown in the opening period, and Price reversed him to send the bout into the second period tied at 2.
Wagner improved to 6-2 with a 16-6 major decision over freshman Connor Wetzel at 152, taking control with five of his eight takedowns in the third period.
Noting that his team is undermanned as a dual team, Michaels said the wrestlers are getting better and getting ready and he hopes that they will be much improved for the postseason, which is their focus.
SHIKELLAMY 54, LEWISBURG 22
126: Chase Long (L) pinned Kyleigh Price, 2:38; 132: Gabby Bradigan (S) by forfeit; 138: Isaac McGregor (S) pinned Derek Gessner, 1:11; 145: C.J. Koontz (S) pinned Ricky Torres, 2:50; 152: Kaiden Wagner (L) m. dec. Connor Wetzel, 16-6; 160: Caleb Yoder (S) pinned Chase Wenrich, 3:16; 172: Coltyn Sempko (S) pinned Derek Shedleski, 1:37; 189: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Matt Shaffer, 2:45; 215: Gage Wolfe (S) by forfeit; 285: Cory Mahon (L) pinned Blake Vankirk, 1:35; 106: Les McCormick (S) by forfeit; 113: Alex Reed (S) pinned Jace Gessner, 3:39; 120: Eben Kisner (S) pinned Caden Michaels, 1:44.