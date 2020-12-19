Reeling Illinois travels to PSU

STATE COLLEGE — Illinois couldn’t have picked a more chaotic time to travel to Happy Valley.
The Illini face Penn State in today’s regular-season finale just six days after firing coach Lovie Smith, who coached the Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
Smith compiled a 17-39 overall record during his five-year run in Champaign, Illinois, going 10-33 in Big Ten games.
Illini offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rod Smith will serve as acting head coach today.
“There’s been a range of emotions the last 24 hours for myself, our entire staff,” Rod Smith said during his first press conference in the role. “As the day and the night goes by, the next day comes and it’s still raw… (We’re) trying to get our guys ready to play a very good football team in Penn State, and trying to get back to work as usual through the week.”
Today’s Penn State-Illinois contest marks the latest the Nittany Lions have played in Beaver Stadium. The game is part of the Big Ten Champions Week, which also includes No. 4 Ohio State playing No. 14 Northwestern for the conference title.
Penn State will look to stretch its three-game win streak after last week’s 39-24 win against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions fell behind at the half, 21-10, but outscored the Spartans 29-3 during the last two quarters.
“I thought we were really resilient,” Penn State coach James Franklin said this week. “We were physically and mentally tough. We overcame adversity, and we kind of took it one play at a time.”
Penn State (3-5), both on offense and defense, draws a favorable matchup against the conference’s worst team statistically.
The Illini (2-5) are ranked 13th in scoring offense with a meager 20 points per game; the offense averages 359.9 yards per game, good enough for ninth in the conference.
Defensively, Illinois ranks last in the Big Ten in yards allowed (451.1 per game). Opposing offenses averaged 6.5 yards per play against the Illini. The Illinois defensive unit is allowing 31.9 points per game to opponents.
Lovie Smith also served as the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
“(Defensive line coach) Jimmy Lindsey will be calling the defense,” Rod Smith said. “In the meantime, we’re going to promote a couple of the (graduate assistants) and analysts.”
After rushing for 119 yards against Michigan State, Penn State’s ground game will look to again crack the 200-yard rushing mark. Illinois’ run defense is the conference’s second-to-worst behind Maryland with a 226.9 yards-per-game average.
Penn State’s rushing attack averages 164.5 yards per game with 11 total scores.
Adding to Illinois’ tumultuous end of the season, leading receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe announced Thursday he will forgo the rest of the season to focus on the upcoming NFL draft. Imatorbhebhe recorded 297 yards receiving and three touchdowns in seven games this year.
Despite the circumstances surrounding Illinois’ football season, Penn State players aren’t viewing the game as an automatic win.
“Personally, I would just still come in and give it my all,” Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker said. “Try to go out strong — that would be my mindset. Go out strong, try to get some good film on tape, and try to help my team as much as I can to get that last ‘W.’”