The ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for many years, and some of the effects — while not all that important in the overall scheme of things — haven't been considered.
The health of Little League baseball is one of those things not under consideration
One of the things missing from last summer was Little League, along with the World Series in South Williamsport.
And now as registration begins for the 2021 season, the numbers — especially in the Valley — have dropped precipitously for a number of reasons.
How far have numbers fallen nationally?
The front of the Little League website (littleleague.org) is covered with ways to fundraise for leagues, and player retention.
"The best place to start looking for potential new players and parents for your league is to establish and develop your relationships with other youth programs, schools, and parent-led organizations," is the first thing the Little League suggests be done by its local organizations.
However, as Toby Gearhart — who took over for Greg Brouse as the District 13 administrator — points out that's pretty tough during the coronavirus pandemic. The leagues aren't allowed into the schools to recruit players to their teams.
"It's such an impersonal situation. We can't go into the schools and talk to kids," Gearhart said. "We can advertise on Facebook, but it's been tough."
As the new district administrator, Gearhart — a District 13 umpire, and Selinsgrove Little League president until taking over District 13 — said that all of the leagues in his jurisdiction have lost a significant number of players. District 13 stretches from the Benton and Berwick Little Leagues to both Snyder County Little Leagues (Selinsgrove and Snyder County) at its western border. There are 14 Little Leagues in District 13.
"We went away for a year. Maybe a kid found another sport to play like lacrosse. Kids have found other things to occupy their time (without Little League)," Gearhart said. "I also think the unknowns with how a season is going to look in May, June or July is going (is affecting the numbers)."
Parents want to know if players are going to have to wear masks, or — like last season — sit separated in the dugouts. Right now, Little League hasn't made any announcements.
However unlike last season, Gearhart said both the national organization and District 13 expect the season to start on time.
There are several possible reasons for the drop in players.
When some leagues wanted to play, and Little League didn't sponsor tournaments, some leagues switched affiliations to other groups that offer age-group baseball, like Cal Ripken League.
There was little break in other youth sports last summer. Though Little League made a decision to pull the plug on the tournaments in early June, AAU and youth baseball took place all summer and into the autumn.
One of the PIAA's biggest argument for starting the fall season on time was the fact that youth sports continued to be played throughout the pandemic.
Gearhart's biggest fear as a new district administrator is that Little League becomes the equivalent of AYSO soccer — where kids spend the early part of the careers playing AYSO soccer, before graduating to travel teams to play youth soccer — and missing last season pushes Little League one step closer in that direction.
Little League quickly recognized these problems, already devising some new rules for this season.
"This year, many communities may face additional challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, and understand how to resume activities after the unprecedented scenarios we faced during the 2020 season," according to the Little League's release on its new rules.
The gist of most of the decisions for the 2021 is to allow league presidents plenty of flexibility in decision-making related to the pandemic. Little League will waive its game requirements for leagues to have all-star teams participate in tournaments if there are virus issues. The same goes for individual players as well — players will have minimum requirements waved to play in all-star tournaments because of COVID.
Scandals have forced Little League to be very aware of league boundaries and player residency, and that's another thing Little League has elected to be flexible about this year. Leagues will be permitted to accept players who otherwise would not be eligible to participate in their league, as long as the player’s home league has concluded or suspended all team activity for the 2021 season.