MILL HALL — It's not every night you see a backup quarterback pass for almost 400 yards.
That’s exactly what Cole Reibsome did on Friday night at Don Malinak Stadium, passing for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns in Mifflinburg’s 43-33 comeback win over Central Mountain in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup.
Usual Mifflinburg (3-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) starter Chad Martin sustained an ankle injury in last week’s loss to Shamokin, paving the way for Reibsome to start.
“(Reibsome) was a receiver last year,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “He said he wanted to (play quarterback). He’s a competitor. He just made his reads and did a great job.”
Reibsome played quarterback growing up but hadn’t thrown a pass for the Wildcats varsity squad prior to this season.
“I’m feeling great,” he said. “I didn’t know I had so many yards.”
Each of his four touchdown passes were thrown to different receivers.
“I’ve got a bunch of studs around the field,” Reibsome said. “We’ve got four guys that are over six-foot-three. We’ve got some fast people that can go make plays.”
“We’ve got guys that can chuck it,” added Dressler. “We’re not afraid to throw.”
It wasn’t an optimal start to the night for Mifflinburg. Rushing TDs by Rocco Serafini (202 yards) and Connor Foltz put Central Mountain (2-2, 0-1) up 13-0 early. A pair of touchdowns by Sean Grodotzke and a 75-yard interception return by Foltz put Mifflinburg down 6 going into halftime.
Within a one-minute, 30-second timespan early in the second half, four touchdowns were scored. Foltz returned the half’s opening kickoff 85 yards to the house to put Mifflinburg down by two scores. A few plays later, Reibsome found Landen Murray open for a 62-yard TD pass.
On the first play from scrimmage after Murray’s score, Serafini turned a gap into a 57-yard TD run. On the first play from scrimmage after that score, Kyler Troup hauled in a 54-yard TD reception. The latter three scores were all within 30 seconds of game time.
Dressler said that he’s never seen so many scores in such a short period of time: “If I have, it was a long time ago,” he said. “It was awesome to see.”
The scoring cooled down after that. Within the final two minutes of the 3rd quarter, Mifflinburg took their first lead of the night on an 18-yard connection between Reibsome and Troy Dressler.
“They just never give up,” Jason Dressler said. “Resilience. They just kept after it.”
A fourth-quarter safety and a rushing TD by Kaiden Kmett put the game on ice in the fourth quarter.
“I’m so proud of everyone and how we fought,” said Reibsome. “Our defense made stops and (the offense) went out and made plays.”
Next up for Mifflinburg is Jersey Shore on Friday, who will be playing on short rest after their game against Shikellamy was postponed to Monday as a result of Max Engle’s sideline collapse in the final seconds of the Bulldogs’ game against Selinsgrove.
“I want to enjoy this one,” Dressler said. “We’ll worry about Jersey Shore stuff next week. They’re fighting for a lot there.”
MIFFLINBURG 43, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 33
MIFFLINBURG (3-1);0;14;20;9 – 43
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (2-2);7;13;13;0 – 33
SCORE BY QUARTER
First Quarter
CM-Rocco Serafini 1 run (Peyton Jones kick), 8:45
Second Quarter
CM-Connor Foltz 71 run (kick failed), 11:09
M-Sean Grodotzke 1 run (kick blocked), 7:49
CM-Foltz 75 interception return (Jones kick), 4:03
M-Grodotzke 9 pass from Cole Reibsome (2-pt successful), 2:18
Third Quarter
CM-Foltz 85 kickoff return (Jones kick), 11:47
M-Landen Murray 62 pass from Reibsome (Diego Herrera kick), 10:42;
CM-Serafini 57 run (pass failed), 10:26
M-Kyler Troup 54 pass from Reibsome (Herrera kick), 10:12
M-Troy Dressler 18 pass from Reibsome (pass failed), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
M-Ashton Bennett tackled in end zone (safety), 6:06
M- Kaiden Kmett 1 run (Herrera kick), 4:41
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;CM
First Downs;17;11
Rushing Yards;28-43;38-263
Passing Yards;397;26
Passing;21-34-1;5-12-0
Fumbles-lost; 1-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;2-15;12-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Sean Grodotzke 12-28, TD; Radwil Susan 4-18; Kaiden Kmett 6-15, TD; Cole Reibsome 3-(-10); Team 3-(-8). Central Mountain: Rocco Serafini 27-202, 2 TDs; Connor Foltz 2-70, TD; Osten Lindsey 6-9; Ashton Bennett 1-(-5); Thomas Sprague 2-(-13).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Reibsome 21-34-1. Central Mountain: Sprague 5-12-0.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Kyler Troup 7-116, TD; Troy Dressler 8-94, TD; Jackson Griffith 3-67; Landen Murray 1-62, TD; Kmett 1-49; Grodotzke 1-9, TD. Central Mountain: Foltz 4-25; Bennett 1-1.