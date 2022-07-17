HUGHESTOWN — Ryan Reich and his manager agreed that the Sunbury/Northumberland pitcher did not have his best stuff Sunday.
It was still too much for the Mountain Post hitters in the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament finale for both teams.
Reich struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings during a combined three-hitter as Sunbury/Norry won, 2-1.
Both teams entered the game 0-2 in group play, knowing they had no chance to advance.
“After (Saturday) when we lost after we were winning the whole game — then had it taken out from under us — the guys took it pretty hard,” Sunbury/Norry manager Travis Fisher said of a 15-10 loss to Carbondale/Lakeland on a seven-run seventh inning. “When we got here (Sunday), we wanted to put on a show. To show we belonged.”
Reich will throw his next pitches at Seton Hall during the fall season at the NCAA Division I program.
“I’m excited for that,” he said. “This is my last time playing this summer. It was good. I didn’t have my best stuff, but I wanted to win one more with the guys.
"And it was fun getting a hit, too.”
Reich actually had two hits. One, in the third inning, advanced Connor Nickey, who had walked, putting him in position to score on a Brady Hoot single.
Hoot had also singled in Nickey in the first inning when Nickey walked and stole second base. Hoot finished 3-for-3.
Reich did not allow a hit for three innings. Then, after allowing his first, he got a strikeout, issued a walk, then struck out five in a row. He had fanned three straight batters earlier in the game.
Sunbury/Norry finished third in its four-team group, or the equivalent of tied for fifth in the eight-team tournament.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
PENNSYLVANIA REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
At Pittston Primary Center, Hughestown
Sunbury/Norry 2, Mountain Post 1
Mountain Post 000;001;0 – 1 3 2
Sunbury/Norry 101;000;x – 2 8 1
Dean, Klein (5) and Stortz. Ryan Reich, Logan Fisher (7) and Kayden McClusky.
WP: Reich. LP: Dean. S: Fisher.
Mountain Post: Williams 1-for-3, run.
Sunbury/Norry: Brady Hoot 3-for-3, 2 RBIs; Reich 2-for-4; Connor Nickey 1-for-2, double, 2 runs.