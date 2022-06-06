WILLIAMSPORT — As he stood on the pitcher's mound peering in for his catcher's signs, Ryan Reich's steely glare was at once broken by an unexpected distraction in the Bowman Field stands.
A significant number of fans from the large Selinsgrove contingent rose to their feet and began to clamor for a game-ending strikeout from the Seals' senior ace.
"It was hard not to smile, especially in the moment," Reich said. "You want to be serious (and) still finish the game, but I couldn't help but smile."
The Seton Hall-bound righty threw a fastball that was fouled off. Then he shook off the curveball sign to throw another heater that was spoiled at the plate.
"I thought, I know you really want to pump one up here," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler, "but we're going to send the curveball in there, and you're going to strike him out."
Sure enough, Reich swept his final pitch of the game past an aggressive swing to cap a masterful two-hit shutout as the Seals beat Susquehannock 1-0 in a Class 5A state baseball playoff game Monday.
Reich struck out nine, walked two and retired the last 10 batters he faced to send Selinsgrove (21-2) to Thursday's quarterfinal round against Upper Dublin (17-3). The District 1 champion Cardinals were an 8-7 winner over District 3 fifth-place Exeter Township on Monday.
It was Reich's third postseason victory, a string that featured 28 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings and brought his season record to 6-1 with a 1.27 ERA.
The District 3 third-place Warriors (19-6) put just four runners on base against Reich, and only one made it as far as second base.
"I felt confident," he said. "I didn't feel confident coming in, warming up, but once I got rolling I started feeling good. I knew what hitters I had to get out, who I needed to keep off the bags, and I definitely used that to my advantage."
Nine-hole batter Ryan Barrett hammered a one-out double to deep left field in the third inning. He was promptly doubled off the bag when Susquehannock leadoff man Josh Pecunes lined a ball at Seals center fielder Josh Domaracki.
Reich and Selinsgrove's flawless defense took care of the rest. Susquehannock's Ben Koller took a four-pitch walk with one out in the first inning, but he broke from the base too early and was picked off by Reich and shortstop Teague Hoover. Josh Preston dropped a two-out single into right field in the second but was stranded, as was AJ Miller, who walked with two outs in the fourth.
"It was more comfortable than some other 1-0 leads, no doubt," Belier said. "To say I felt safe? I would say no. Probably more so in this 1-0 game versus some others because (Reich) looked good."
Warriors junior Joe Smith (7-2) gave up six hits, including two each to Gannon Steimling and Andrew Gephart. The left-handed Smith struck out four without issuing a walk, but the Seals consistently gave him trouble hitting to the opposite field. Of the first 13 balls they put in play — with five righties and four lefties in the batting order — 10 were hit the other way, including each of their first four hits.
"I think it was just more of what the pitcher was leaving out over the plate for us," said Gephart, a junior DH. "It's drilled into us a lot. We're always trying to work on (hitting to) all of our fields. (Smith) was slightly deceiving, but I thought we'd be able to get some hits. It's good, showing that we're able to hit it wherever it's put on the plate. We were hitting it all over."
Gephart, swinging from the left side, drilled a single deep into the shortstop hole to start the home third. Warriors shortstop Luke Geiple fielded the ball, leaped and threw wildly across the diamond, moving Gephart to second base. Tucker Teats then grounded out to the right side, moving Gephart to third. Smith started Ben Gearhart with a 1-1 count before the first-base umpire called a balk that send Gephart home with the game's only run.
"I was trying to get my secondary (lead) there, and I didn't see what he did," Gephart said. "I was just getting into the moment, ready to see if there was a passed ball because I'd be crashing hard (down the line)."
Steimling led off the fourth with a sinking liner to left. The catcher's courtesy runner, Caleb Hicks, stole second base and went to third on a groundout but was stranded. In the fifth, Gephart lashed a single to left and attempted to circle the bases after a pair of errant throws. He was thrown out at home on a good play from Pecunes, the Warriors' left fielder who chased down an off-target throw to third base.
"It was not a plan to go the other way (Monday), but it certainly is always a plan to go with the pitch," Beiler said. "We knew (Smith) had a good curveball; we knew he wasn't going to be overpowering with the fastball.
"Kudos to the guys. Their plate presence was pretty good."
PIAA CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND
At Bowman Field, Williamsport
SELINSGROVE 1, SUSQUEHANNOCK 0
Susquehannock;000;000;0 — 0-2-5
Selinsgrove;001;000;x — 1-6-0
Joe Smith and Dave Barrett. Ryan Reich and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Reich. LP: Smith.
Susquehannock: Josh Preston 1-for-2; Ryan Barrett 1-for-2, double.
Selinsgrove: Steimling 2-for-3; Mason Richter 1-for-3; Andrew Gephart 2-for-2, run; Tucker Teats 1-for-2.