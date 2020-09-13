The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Olivia Reichley scored twice as Selinsgrove rolled to a 4-0 win over Mifflinburg in the field hockey opener for the both teams Saturday.
Reichley scored with 5:14 left in the first quarter off an assist from Lexi Freed. Hannah Day added an unassisted goal, and Marley Showers scored off an assist from Hailey Bingman scored in the second quarter.
Reichley scored on a penalty stroke in the third quarter.
Selinsgrove 4, Mifflinburg 0
First quarter
Sel-Olivia Reichley (Lexi Freed), 5:14.
Second quarter
Sel-Hannah Day (unassisted), 10:19; Sel-Marley Showers (Hailey Bingaman), 8:13.
Third quarter
Sel-Reichley (penalty stroke).
Shots: Sel, 18-0; Corners: Sel, 6-0. Saves: Selinsgrove (Riley Batdorf, Lonna Temple), 0; Mifflinburg (Jaden Keister), 13 saves.
n Shikellamy 4,
Warrior Run 0
SUNBURY — Four different Braves scored — one in each quarter — as the Braves rolled to the crossover victory.
Emily Wetzel, Olvia Cimino, Hanna Fausey and Mya Willard-Miller all had goals for Shikellamy. Julia Boyle assisted on Fausey’s goal in the third quarter. The Braves scored two of their goals off corners, including Cimino’s with no time left in the first half.
Reagan Wiest had three saves in the shutout.
Shikellamy 4, Warrior Run 0
First quarter
Shik-Emily Wetzel, 3:15.
Second quarter
Shik-Olivia Cimino (corner), 0:00.
Third quarter
Shik-Hanna Fausey (Julia Boyle), 5:03.
Fourth quarter
Shik-Mya Willard-Miller (unassisted), 2:18.
Shots: Shik, 14-3; Corners: Shik, 9-3; Saves: Shikellamy (Reagan Wiest), 3; Warrior Run 10.