MIDDLEBURG — Braedon Reid scored a game-high 24 points to lead Midd-West to a 68-49 win over Meadowbrook Christian in nonconference boys basketball Monday.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter, and led 33-18 at halftime. Chris Fisher added 15 points, and Stefan Leitzel chipped in 13 for Midd-West.
Ashton Canelo scored 21 points to lead the Lions.
Midd-West 68,
Evan Young 6 1-4 13, Ashton Canelo 8 5-9 21, Jacob Reed 4 0-0 9, Noah Smith 3 0-1 6. Totals 21 6-14 49.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Michael Smith, Jacob Bair.
Midd-West 68
Eli Swan 2 0-0 5, Braedon Reid 9 2-4 24, Hunter Wolfley 2 0-0 4, Griffen Paige 2 0-0 5, Stefan Leitzel 6 1-2 13, Cole Shutt 1 0-0 2, Chris Fisher 6 0-0 15. Totals 28 3-6 68.
3-point goals: Reid 4, Fisher 3 Swan, Paige.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 4 14 16 15 — 49
Midd-West 17 16 14 21 — 68
n Central Columbia 61,
Lewisburg 36
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays outscored the Green Dragons by 16 points in the third quarter to turn an 11-point halftime lead into a 52-25 lead in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
Cam Michaels led Lewisburg (3-3) with 13 points, and Jacob Hernandez added 10.
Dylan Harris scored a game-high 27 points for Central Columbia (3-0).
Central Columbia 61,
Lewisburg (3-3) 36
Dante Simms 1 0-0 3, Khashaun Akins 0 1-2 1, Jacob Hernandez 4 2-6 10, Cam Michaels 5 0-0 13, Kadyn Magyar 2 0-0 6, Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 3-8 36.
3-point goals: Michaels 3, Magyar 2, Zelechoski, Sims.
Did not score: None.
Central Columbia (3-0)
Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2, Russell Gump 6 3-4 15, Garrett McNelis 2 0-0 4, Logan Welkom 2 3-4 7, Andrew Beagle 1 0-0 2, Dylan Harris 10 4-4 27, Eli Morrison 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 10-12 61.
3-point goals: Harris 2.
Did not score: Cameron Day.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 8 10 7 11 — 36
Central Columbia 14 15 23 9 — 61
n Central Mountain 66,
MILTON — Jace Brandt scored 10 points, and Milton got nine more from both Austin Gainer and Carter Lilley in the HAC crossover loss.
Central Mountain rallied from a 21-14 deficit after one quarter to lead 34-33 at halftime. The Wildcats then outscored the Black Panthers 32-9 in the second half.
Central Mountain 66, Milton 42
Central Mountain 66
Trevor Adair 5 0-1 12, Brett Gerlach 5 0-0 11, Jack Hanna 7 1-2 16, Nick Long 3 0-0 6, Aiden Major 3 0-0 7, Cayde McCloskey 4 0-0 9, Ashton Probst 2 1-2 5. Totals 29 2-5 66.
3-point goals: Adair 2, Gerlach, Hanna, Major, McCloskey.
Did not score: Ryan Alexander, Hayden Pardoe, Dallas Alexander, Ryan Pentz.
Austin Gainer 2 4-4 9, Xzavier Minium 2 0-0 4, Carter Lilley 3 3-5 9, Wade Young 1 0-0 2, Jose Oyola 3 0-0 6, Jace Brandt 5 0-0 10, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-9 42.
3-point goals: Gainer.
Did not score: Jamir Wilt, Ashton Krall, Nevin Carrier, Dale Mitchell.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 14 20 19 13 — 66
Milton 21 12 7 2 — 42
n East Juniata 43, Halifax 30
HALIFAX — Wade Dressler scored a game-high 13 points, and East Juniata pulled away in the third quarter for a Tri-Valley League win.
The Tigers led 18-15 at halftime, but outscored Halifax 9-3 in the third to gain some breathing room.
Brody Powell and Ethan Roe each added seven points in the win.
East Juniata 43, Halifax 30
East Juniata 43
Gannon Ryan 1 0-0 2, Ethan Roe 2 3-6 7, Owen Dressler 1 0-0 3, Brody Powell 2 3-4 7, Wade Dressler 5 3-5 13, Andrew Hunter 3 0-0 6, Rowan Smith 1 1-1 3. Totals 14 9-15 43.
3-point goals: Dressler.
Did not score: C. Ritzman, Dylan Wagner.
Judah Miller 4 0-0 10, Zane Cassell 2 0-1 4, Nick Mulfair 2 0-0 4, Brady Stoneroad 2 0-0 4, Carson Buffington 3 0-2 8. Totals 13 0-3 30.
3-point goals: Buffington 2, Miller 2.
Did not score: Colby Enders, Spencer Enders, Trent Strohecker, Zach Stoneroad, Gage Sturm, Eli Tyrell, Quinn Masser.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 7 11 9 14 — 43
Halifax 7 8 3 12 — 30
n Nativity BVM 71,
Lourdes Regional 45
POTTSVILLE — Kegan Hertz scored 26 points, and Nativity BVM raced to a 13-point lead after one quarter of the Schuylkill League game.
The Mountaineers forged a 43-21 lead at halftime.
Maxwell Reiprish and Hunter Reed scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Red Raiders.
Natvity BVM 71,
Casen Sandri 3 1-2 7, Hunter Reed 5 1-3 11, Tyler Novak 2 0-1 4, Shaun Potter 1 0-0 3, Joey Nguyen 2 0-0 6, Maxwell Reiprish 6 0-0 12, Michael Keer 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-6 45.
3-point goals: Nguyen 2, Potter.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Chris Feudale, Alex Hughes.
Nativity BVM 71
Keegan Brennan 1 0-0 2, Jake Kuperavage 1 1-2 4, Jacob Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Cody Miller 4 0-0 12, Justin Sickle 1 0-0 2, Ben Sipes 1 1-2 3, Marquis Ratcliff 5 3-4 14, Kegan Hertz 10 5-8 26. Totals 27 10-16 71.
3-point goals: Miller 4, Hertz, Kuperavage, Ratcliff.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 11 10 14 10 — 45
Natvitity BVM 24 19 12 16 — 71
JV score: Nativity BVM 53-32. High scorers: Lourdes Regional, Keer 14; Nativity BVM, Ferhat 9.
GIRLS
n Lewisburg 37, Muncy 15
LEWISBURG — Roz Noone and Sophie Kilbride combined to score 18 points, keeping Lewisburg unbeaten with a nonleague win.
The Green Dragons (4-0) led 26-6 at halftime. Hope Drumm and Regan Llanso each added six points in the win.
Lewisburg 37, Muncy 15
Avery Bigelow 1 0-0 2, Arianna Copeland 2 2-3 6, Bell Hitesman 2 0-0 4, Brandi Hitesman 1 0-0 2, Kylee Jacobs 0 1-4 1. Totals 6 3-7 15.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Mia Exton, Casey Fry, Cierra Charles.
Lewisburg (4-0) 37
Sydney Bolinsky 0 0-2 0, Maddie Still 2 0-0 4, Roz Noone 3 3-4 10, Sophie Kilbride 4 0-0 8, Regan Llanso 1 4-4 6, Lauren Gross 1 1-2 3, Hope Drumm 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 8-12 37.
3-point goals: Noone.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Erin Lowthert, Alyssa Coleman, Grace Hilkert, Anna Baker, Gracie Murphy, Keeley Baker.
Score by quarters
Muncy 4 2 4 5 — 15
Lewisburg 10 16 5 6 — 37