DANVILLE — The only thing that didn't go Addison Reidle's way Monday night happened during a timeout with less than five minutes left in the District 4/6 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship game.
Before she went to join her teammates in the huddle, Reidle threw her stick to the ground, and the butt popped off the bottom. Other than that small inconvenience, it was a banner day for the sophomore and her Danville teammates.
Reidle scored seven goals and popped nearly every draw to a place where Lucy Pickle or another teammate could control it, and Danville defeated Bellefonte 21-3 to claim its second straight district title.
"It was my team keeping possession of the ball, so I could get the goals," Reidle said. "It's not just me. It's more the team working the play around, then getting me the ball in position to score. It takes everyone."
The Ironmen took control right from the opening draw. Reidle popped it up, Pickle corralled it, raced down the field and scored just 17 seconds into the game.
"To win the draw, that's the first thing we need to win the game," Reidle said. "Getting it right off the start and getting a (goal) off it was really good."
Gianna Feldmann scored 37 seconds after Pickle scored, and added a second less than a minute later. Reidle scored her first goal 39 seconds after Feldmann's second goal, and the Ironmen led 4-0 a little more than 2:30 into the game.
"We never want to underestimate the team we're playing against," Danville senior Kyra Welliver said. "On any given day, any team can win, so it's important to play your best. We wanted to come out prepared. We had a game plan and we executed it."
Goals by Addy Palm and Reidle made it 6-0 Danville just more than six minutes into the game.
Bellefonte got one goal back, but the Ironmen scored the next nine goals to take a 15-1 lead into halftime.
"It feels good that we worked hard and were able to defend our title," Danville junior Sarah Thompson said.
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A
CHAMPIONSHIP
DANVILLE 21, BELLEFONTE 3
First half
D-Lucy Pickle, 0:17; D-Gianna Feldmann (Kyra Welliver), 0:54; D-Feldmann, 1:53; D-Addison Reidle (Kara Baylor), 2:32; D-Addy Palm (Feldmann), 5:49; D-Reidle, 6:07; B-Molly McKee, 6:53; D-Reidle, 7:44; D-Feldmann (Jera Strony), 8:15; D-Pickle, 9:51; D-Feldmann (Strony), 13:54; D-Karissa Baylor (Pickle), 14:21; D-Reidle, 15:38; D-Reidle, 20:56; D-Strony (Feldmann), 22:48; D-Kara Baylor (Reidle), 23:52.
Second half
B-Makena Lake, 27:16; D-Pickle, 29:20; D-Pickle (Feldmann), 30:41; B-McKee (Elle Macafee), 35:56; D-Reidle, 37:23; D-Reidle, 39:25; D-Pickle, 41:41; D-Palm (Kara Baylor), 45:16.
Shots: D, 34-8. Shots on goal: D, 29-5. Saves: Bellefonte 8 (Kayle Frantz, Faith Boscaino); Danville 2 (Kaitlyn Gabel).