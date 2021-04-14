DANVILLE — Addison Reidle scored eight goals, and the Danville defense didn’t allow a shot as the Ironmen rolled to a 23-0 win over Mifflin County on Tuesday.
Jera Strony added four goals. Lucy Pickle chipped in three goals. Gianna Feldmann and Alivia Hosterman each scored two goals.
Strony had four assists for Danville (5-0). Addy Palm had three assists. Pickle and Outt each assisted on two goals.
Baylor and Vivan Weaver also had assists.
Kailyn Gabel and Taylor Haas combined on the shutout. Neither had to make a save.
Danville improves to 5-0 on the season. Mifflin County falls to 2-3.